Newcomers to watch out for: From Alizeh to Vedang and Sharvari

Beyond the uniqueness brought by established actors, several fresh faces are taking the cinema by storm.The new-age actors are creating waves on the screens with their charm and screen presence, and are attracting crowd to the theatres.

Here are 8 faces we think will make a difference in the years to come:



Alaya F Alaya F kickstarted her Bollywood journey on a fabulous note with 'Jawaani Jaaneman'. Within her maiden film, she established a loyal fanbase. (Photograph:X)

Ishaan Khatter Ishaan Khatter hit the bull's eye with his debut film 'Dhadak', and continued to make careful choices of films. Later, he also starred in 'The Perfect Couple', 'Phone Bhoot', and 'Pippa' among others, proving that he's in it to win it! (Photograph:X)

Lakshya Lakshya made his big Bollywood debut with 'Kill', and received instant recognition on national as well as international stages. (Photograph:X)

Abhay Verma Abhay Verma won the hearts of the audience through his comic portrayal in 'Munjya'. (Photograph:X)

Sharvari Sharvari has become the talk of the town for her performance in 'Munjya' and 'Maharaj'. The actress showcased her mettle as a performer and grabbed headlines for winning hearts. (Photograph:X)

Vedang Raina Vedang Raina made his acting debut with 'The Archies', and left the audience spellbound with his boyish charm. (Photograph:X)

Khushi Kapoor Khushi Kapoor made a stunning entry to the cinema with 'The Archies'. The actress received positive reviews for her authentic performance (Photograph:X)