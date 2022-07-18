New Yorkers turn up in large numbers to get monkeypox vaccine

New York has emerged as epicentre for the outbreak of monkeypox in the USA. When monkeypox vaccines became available, New Yorkers queue up in long lines to ensure they get vaccinated.
Currently New York does not have enough monkeypox vaccine doses. For a city of more than 8 million only 9200 slots were made available initially.
(Photograph:AFP)
As soon as the slots were available on New York's website, people rushed to book appointments. 9200 slots were over in mere 7 minutes.
There has been increase in number of monkeypox cases in the city in last week. Between Monday and Friday (July 4-July 8) 200 new infections were found.
Monkeypox can spread through close physical contact and can infect anyone.
The Jynneos vaccine is currently reserved for men who have sex with men. This section of society has seen a large number of infections.