New York to Pune: Coronavirus 'hotspots' across the globe

The world is under lockdown due to the accelerated coronavirus pandemic. Many metropolitan cities have turned into the most dangerous virus hotspots and have gone under severe curfew, famous tourist attractions have been sealed to contain the spread of the global contagion.
Check out the cities in the eye of the coronavirus storm
Lombardy is a region in Northern Italy. Its capital Milan is a global hub of fashion and finance, with many high-end shops and restaurants. But the place has been the major hotspot for coronavirus in Italy. The region has experienced 9,722 deaths out of 17,669 deaths in the whole of Italy.
(Photograph:AFP)
Newport in Wales, has been calculated as the number one hotspot for coronavirus in the United Kingdom, research has shown.
There are 60,733 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the UK, while 7,095 people have died from the virus.
286 cases per ratio was in Newport, Wales which is considered the highest.
(Photograph:AFP)
Nizamuddin in Delhi has emerged as a hotspot after several people who took part in a religious congregation there earlier this month showed symptoms of coronavirus.
Over 2,000 delegates, including from Indonesia and Malaysia, attended the congregation of Tabligh-e-Jamaat, a Muslim religious organisation in March.
Police and paramilitary personnel cordoned off the area with over 200 people kept in isolation in different hospitals.
(Photograph:AFP)
Home to more than 8.6 million people, the bustling metropolis of New York City has become a virtual ghost town amid the coronavirus pandemic. With residents sheltering at home, stores closed, and tourists departed, the city's historic streets and familiar landmarks take on an eerie silence, especially at night.
New York City has become the epicentre of the COVID-19 outbreak in the US, accounting for almost one-quarter of the entire country's cases.
(Photograph:AFP)