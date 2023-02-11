New York Fashion Week: Rodarte brings dark, gothic glamour to the runway
Rodarte, which is founded and headquartered in Los Angeles, California by designer sisters Kate and Laura Mulleavy, brought dark, gothic glamour along with a touch of opulence to New York Fashion Week on Friday. The show transported the audience to a majestic Celtic fairytale land.
The grandiose show was held at the Williamsburg Savings Bank. It featured dining tables decorated with silver candelabras and brimming with food and fruits covered in silver sparkles, lending a feel of performance art to the fall/winter collection display.
Check out some of the best designs from the collection below!
Inspired by Black Swan
Rodarte sister-duo designers, who designed amazing tutus for the 2010 film 'Black Swan', seemingly pulled inspiration from the movie again. Rodarte's line illustrated showcased their twist on the 'balletcore' style trend.
Dark, gothic makeup
Models flaunted heavy, winged black eyeliner and black lipstick to match their black gowns featuring long and pointy sleeves that draped to the floor for a dark fairy look.
Classic and beautiful
Some of the most visually pleasing gowns featured ruffles, buttery satin, ribbons and lace. While others featured puffy, broad shoulders and structuring. Some models even wore capes and held grand bouquets of tulips.
Avant-garde
Gowns grew increasingly more avant-garde with hues of yellow, green and purple. Some models were seen wearing oversized black, blue and purple coloured bonnets and veils like Tim Burton characters.
Jewels on point
The show also had models donning silver fairy ears, crowns, and elaborate headpieces to add to the storytelling of the night.
New York Fashion Week
Some of the most eye-catching looks of the show were sported by four models who were draped in full to medium-length colourful, iridescent tinsel gowns. But, the black pieces of the collection also grabbed people's attention.