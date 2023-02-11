New York Fashion Week: Rodarte brings dark, gothic glamour to the runway

| Updated: Feb 11, 2023, 05:04 PM IST

Rodarte, which is founded and headquartered in Los Angeles, California by designer sisters Kate and Laura Mulleavy, brought dark, gothic glamour along with a touch of opulence to New York Fashion Week on Friday. The show transported the audience to a majestic Celtic fairytale land.

The grandiose show was held at the Williamsburg Savings Bank. It featured dining tables decorated with silver candelabras and brimming with food and fruits covered in silver sparkles, lending a feel of performance art to the fall/winter collection display.

Check out some of the best designs from the collection below!