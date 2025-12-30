/New Year 2026: 7 timeless quotes by famous authors to welcome the year ahead

Published: Dec 30, 2025, 14:31 IST | Updated: Dec 30, 2025, 14:31 IST
As the New Year 2026 approaches, these quotes cut through the usual cheer. Drawn from some of the sharpest literary minds, they lean into uncertainty, doubt, and self-reckoning, a fitting way to step into a year not yet written.
Choosing motion over certainty
A quiet reminder that even uncertainty carries a promise, however fragile.
A reminder hidden in plain sight
Happiness rarely announces itself. Vonnegut urges us to catch it in the moment, before it slips past unnoticed.
Holding on to hope
Strength in letting go
We cling because we think it makes us strong. Hesse turns that instinct on its head, arguing that release can be braver than holding on.
Permission to get it wrong
Mistakes are not detours; they are the path. Growth begins where certainty ends.
The year as an empty page
Nothing is written yet, and that is the point. The blankness is not fear; it is a possibility waiting for action.
Closing chapters create new ones
Language, memory, and meaning belong to their time. To end is not to erase, but to make room for another voice.