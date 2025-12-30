LOGIN
  New Year 2026: 7 timeless quotes by famous authors to welcome the year ahead

New Year 2026: 7 timeless quotes by famous authors to welcome the year ahead

Moohita Kaur Garg
By Wion Web Desk
Published: Dec 30, 2025, 14:31 IST

As the New Year 2026 approaches, these quotes cut through the usual cheer. Drawn from some of the sharpest literary minds, they lean into uncertainty, doubt, and self-reckoning, a fitting way to step into a year not yet written.

Choosing motion over certainty
Choosing motion over certainty

A quiet reminder that even uncertainty carries a promise, however fragile.

A reminder hidden in plain sight
A reminder hidden in plain sight

Happiness rarely announces itself. Vonnegut urges us to catch it in the moment, before it slips past unnoticed.

Holding on to hope
Holding on to hope

A quiet reminder that even uncertainty carries a promise, however fragile.

Strength in letting go
Strength in letting go

We cling because we think it makes us strong. Hesse turns that instinct on its head, arguing that release can be braver than holding on.

Permission to get it wrong
Permission to get it wrong

Mistakes are not detours; they are the path. Growth begins where certainty ends.

The year as an empty page
The year as an empty page

Nothing is written yet, and that is the point. The blankness is not fear; it is a possibility waiting for action.

Closing chapters create new ones
Closing chapters create new ones

Language, memory, and meaning belong to their time. To end is not to erase, but to make room for another voice.

Happy New Year 2026
Happy New Year 2026

Happy New Year from team WION!!

