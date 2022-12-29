New Year 2023: Deck up your dinner table with these scrumptious dishes

| Updated: Dec 29, 2022, 04:45 PM IST

In just a few days, we will be bidding adieu to 2022. And, instead of staying in your bed and having a regular Saturday night, welcome 2023 in the most pleasant manner possible. Host a feast for your friends and family and have a blast at home.

Good music, scrumptious dishes, and cold drinks are essential for every New Year’s Eve party. Since you can take care of the music and beverages easily, we will help you plan the perfect NYE party menu with some tasty recipes.

Here are some ideas that will undoubtedly please your visitors’ palates: