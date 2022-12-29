New Year 2023: Deck up your dinner table with these scrumptious dishes
In just a few days, we will be bidding adieu to 2022. And, instead of staying in your bed and having a regular Saturday night, welcome 2023 in the most pleasant manner possible. Host a feast for your friends and family and have a blast at home.
Good music, scrumptious dishes, and cold drinks are essential for every New Year’s Eve party. Since you can take care of the music and beverages easily, we will help you plan the perfect NYE party menu with some tasty recipes.
Here are some ideas that will undoubtedly please your visitors’ palates:
Cheese Fondue
Everyone loves this dish because it is so easy to prepare. This special sauce of cheese, milk and garlic is a must-try on NYE. All you need to do to make this is melt some cheese, grab some French bread cubes for dipping and slice some baby potatoes, bell peppers, and sliced apples.
(Photograph:Others)
Rava Cake
If you love baking and are bored of plum cakes, try out rava cake that are easy to make and tastes delicious. Whole wheat flour, rava (suji), and curd are used to make this quick cake.
(Photograph:Instagram)
Biryani
Without biryani, can a feast really feel complete? Rice, veggies, and paneer or chicken are both cooked separately in a handi with dum to meld the flavours. You can even add mutton and eggs to your biryani.
(Photograph:Instagram)
Cheesy Bread Roll
The best of both worlds come together in this combo of pizza and bread roll. It is loaded with cheese, herbs, and vegetables and makes for a great party dish.
(Photograph:Instagram)
Korma
This restaurant-style creamy vegetable korma curry is the perfect main course dish for NYE. To make this mouthwatering curry, a variety of veggies are cooked in a creamy sauce made with coconut milk. It is served with naan or rice.