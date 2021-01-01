New Year 2021: Priyanka Chopra to Kareena Kapoor, B-town celebs extend warm wishes
After the tough pandemic year, a new year is finally here and people across the globe have been welcoming it with hope and new wishes. From Priyanka Chopra to Kareena Kapoor Khan, here's whar celebs shared for their fans.
Sara Ali Khan shared a cosy picture of herself along with her brother and wrote, ''Happy New Years. With my brother, it’s always the best cheers.He takes away all my fears And forever is there to wipe all my tears''.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor shared an adorable photo with her husband Anand Ahuja. The couple sealed the moment with a kiss. ''2021 I’m ready to take you on with the love of my life. This year is going to be filled with love, family, friends, work, travel, spiritual growth and much much more. I’m only looking forward to having the best fucking time of our life. We will work hard and live life to the fullest and we aren’t looking back at all...''
Malaika Arora
Malaika Arora Khan took her instagram account and shared a splashing photo of her and wrote, ''Yipee goodbye 2020..... I pray n hope for a wonderful 2021.... happy new year''.
Disha Patani
Disha Patani sends everyone new year wishes all the way from the Maldives. Disha posted her picuture wearing a white bikini and wrote, ''Happy new year everyone god bless all''.
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan celebrated their eve while staying indoors. Kareena shared her new selfie with hubby Saif and son Taimur.
''Ending the year snuggling and cuddling trying to force the boys into a perfect picture...'' she wrote in her caption. ''2020 would not have been possible without the two loves of my life... marching ahead... to new beginnings.. Stay safe my friends... Love and hope from us. We love you all...Happy new year.'' she captioned the post.
Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna
Twinkle Khanna wished everyone with a smiling picture of herself with husband Akshay Kumar. ''Happy new year and get lost you awful 2020!'', she captioned the post.
Priyanka Chopra
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra sent love to people on the occasion of the new year 2021. Priyanka dropped adorable selfies with quirky looking 2021 glasses, ''Let’s gooooo! Happy new year everyone ! Can’t wait for 2021 to hopefully make everything better..''