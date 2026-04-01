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New Theatrical releases in April 2026: Peddi, Bhooth Bangla, Dacoit- 5 latest movies releasing in cinemas

Vanshika Raghav
Edited By Vanshika Raghav
Published: Apr 01, 2026, 14:59 IST | Updated: Apr 01, 2026, 14:59 IST

April 2026’s theatrical lineup promises a slate packed with entertainment and edge-of-the-seat thrillers. The month will feature a diverse range of content, including horror comedy film such as Bhooth Bangla and the highly anticipated Peddi.

New Theatrical Releases in April 2026
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New Theatrical Releases in April 2026

The theatrical releases in April 2026 showcase a mix of intense and humour-filled content. Akshay Kumar reunites with Priyadarshan in Bhooth Bangla, while Ram Charan returns with his highly anticipated sports drama, Peddi. Here, take a look.

Peddi
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Peddi

Release Date: April 30, 2026

It is a Telugu rural sports action drama, directed by Buchi Babu Sana. Peddi stars Ram Charan opposite Janhvi Kapoor, and it follows the story of a villager who unites his community through sports to protect their pride.

Bhooth Bangla
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Bhooth Bangla

Release Date: April 10, 2026

Akshay Kumar's horror-comedy, directed by Priyadarshan, marks the reunion of the highly acclaimed actor-director duo after many years. The narrative focuses on a haunted mansion, along with a chaotic mix of laughter and sarcasm.

Dacoit
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Dacoit

Release Date: April 10, 2026

The action thriller portrays the story of a man who is convicted for a crime he didn't commit, owing to a betrayal by his better half. It is a star-studded film that features Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur, Anurag Kashyap, Prakash Raj, and many more.

Ginny Wedss Sunny 2
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Ginny Wedss Sunny 2

Release Date: April 24, 2026

The romantic comedy film stars Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankr in a sequel to 2020's Ginny Weds Sunny. The film will showcase a fresh pairing and a new story set in Uttarakhand, focusing on modern romance, family drama, and humour.

Biker
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Biker

Release Date: April 3, 2026

This is an upcoming Indian Telugu-language motocross racing action-drama film, which features Sharwanand, Rajasekhar, and Malavika Nair in intense racing scenes with significant emotional and dramatic turns.

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