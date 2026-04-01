/New Theatrical releases in April 2026: Peddi, Bhooth Bangla, Dacoit- 5 latest movies releasing in cinemas

April 2026’s theatrical lineup promises a slate packed with entertainment and edge-of-the-seat thrillers. The month will feature a diverse range of content, including horror comedy film such as Bhooth Bangla and the highly anticipated Peddi.
The theatrical releases in April 2026 showcase a mix of intense and humour-filled content. Akshay Kumar reunites with Priyadarshan in Bhooth Bangla, while Ram Charan returns with his highly anticipated sports drama, Peddi. Here, take a look.
Release Date: April 30, 2026
It is a Telugu rural sports action drama, directed by Buchi Babu Sana. Peddi stars Ram Charan opposite Janhvi Kapoor, and it follows the story of a villager who unites his community through sports to protect their pride.
Release Date: April 10, 2026
Akshay Kumar's horror-comedy, directed by Priyadarshan, marks the reunion of the highly acclaimed actor-director duo after many years. The narrative focuses on a haunted mansion, along with a chaotic mix of laughter and sarcasm.
Release Date: April 10, 2026
The action thriller portrays the story of a man who is convicted for a crime he didn't commit, owing to a betrayal by his better half. It is a star-studded film that features Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur, Anurag Kashyap, Prakash Raj, and many more.
Release Date: April 24, 2026
The romantic comedy film stars Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankr in a sequel to 2020's Ginny Weds Sunny. The film will showcase a fresh pairing and a new story set in Uttarakhand, focusing on modern romance, family drama, and humour.
Release Date: April 3, 2026
This is an upcoming Indian Telugu-language motocross racing action-drama film, which features Sharwanand, Rajasekhar, and Malavika Nair in intense racing scenes with significant emotional and dramatic turns.