New photos from Jeffrey Epstein’s estate OUT. Show Trump, Bill Gates, and other famous personalities.
Democrats on the House Oversight Committee released new photos from Jeffrey Epstein’s estate on Friday (Dec 12).
Apart from the US President Donald Trump, former President Bill Clinton, Steve Bannon, Bill Gates, Richard Branson, and other high-profile people were seen in the images.
One image released Friday shows what appears to be a bowl of novelty condoms with a caricature of Trump’s face; the bowl has a sign saying, “Trump condom $4.50,” and each condom bears an image of Trump’s face with the text, “I’m HUUUUGE!”
Another image showed Trump with six women with leis whose faces were redacted by the committee.
Others included Steve Bannon and Epstein taking a photograph in a mirror; Bill Clinton with Epstein, Maxwell, and another couple; and tech billionaire Bill Gates with the former Prince Andrew.
But none of the released images depict any sexual misconduct, nor are they believed to depict underage girls.