New photos from Jeffrey Epstein's estate OUT. Show Trump, Bill Gates, and other famous personalities.

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Dec 12, 2025, 21:05 IST | Updated: Dec 12, 2025, 21:09 IST

New photos from Jeffrey Epstein’s estate OUT. Show Trump, Bill Gates, and other famous personalities. 

(Photograph: Democrats on the House Oversight Committee)

New photos from Jeffrey Epstein’s estate OUT. Show Trump, Bill Gates, and...

(Photograph: Democrats on the House Oversight Committee)

Democrats on the House Oversight Committee released new photos from Jeffrey Epstein’s estate on Friday (Dec 12).

(Photograph: Democrats on the House Oversight Committee)

Apart from the US President Donald Trump, former President Bill Clinton, Steve Bannon, Bill Gates, Richard Branson, and other high-profile people were seen in the images.

(Photograph: Democrats on the House Oversight Committee)

One image released Friday shows what appears to be a bowl of novelty condoms with a caricature of Trump’s face; the bowl has a sign saying, “Trump condom $4.50,” and each condom bears an image of Trump’s face with the text, “I’m HUUUUGE!”

(Photograph: Democrats on the House Oversight Committee)

Another image showed Trump with six women with leis whose faces were redacted by the committee.

(Photograph: Democrats on the House Oversight Committee)

Others included Steve Bannon and Epstein taking a photograph in a mirror; Bill Clinton with Epstein, Maxwell, and another couple; and tech billionaire Bill Gates with the former Prince Andrew.

(Photograph: Democrats on the House Oversight Committee)

But none of the released images depict any sexual misconduct, nor are they believed to depict underage girls.

