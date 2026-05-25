/New OTT releases this week (May 25-31, 2026): A Good Girl's Guide to Murder, Kara, Spider-Noir- 5 new titles coming on Netflix, Prime Video and more

OTT releases this week offer an exciting lineup of new films and web series across various streaming platforms. Take a look at the curated list, including emotional storytelling and suspenseful thrillers, making it a packed week for digital entertainment lovers.
OTT releases this week offer a fresh mix of entertainment across genres, including gripping dramas, thrilling mysteries, and light-hearted entertainment. The streaming platforms are offering something for every kind of viewer, curating binge-worthy watchlists for the last week of May 2026.
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: May 27, 2026
Based on Holly Jackson's novel, the new season follows teen sleuth Pip Fitz-Amobi as she attempts to step away from crime-solving but is entangled in a dangerous new mystery when her classmate's brother, Jamie Reynolds, disappears right before a major court trial.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Release Date: May 25, 2026
This is a Telugu comedy thriller. The narrative begins with Prajapati (Ajay), a con artist and bank founder who embezzles customers' funds and flees to Dubai.
Where to watch: TBA
Release Date: May 28, 2026
The Tamil heist thriller is set in 1991 during the Gulf War fuel crisis. The story follows a reformed thief named Karasami (Dhanush) who is pulled back into his criminal past when a ruthless bank manager and a corrupt DSP unjustly seize his family's ancestral land.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: May 27, 2026
The eight-episode action-packed drama stars Nicolas Cage as Ben Reilly, a down-on-his-luck private investigator in 1930s New York who previously gave up his superhero persona following a deeply personal tragedy.
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: May 28, 2026
Directed by Gus Van Sant, the narrative follows Tony Kiritsis (Bill Skarsgård), a frustrated, paranoid real estate developer. He uses a shotgun rigged to the victim's neck to demand a ransom and an official apology.