/New OTT Releases this week (March 9-15, 2026): One Piece, Scarpetta, Virgin River- 7 new movies and TV shows coming on Netflix, Prime Video and more

This week’s OTT releases feature action, mystery, comedy, and drama, including the highly anticipated One Piece Season 2, Nicole Kidman's Scarpetta, and Virgin River Season 7. With these shows premiering this week, viewers will have new options to watch in comfort.
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: March 10, 2026
One of the highly anticipated and chart-topping shows is making headlines with its new season. The story follows Luffy and his crew as they become entangled in the dangerous Grand Line, face the Baroque Works syndicate, meet Tony Tony Chopper, and battle enemies like Smoker and Crocodile.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: March 11, 2026
David Gordon Green's thriller features Nicole Kidman as Dr Kay Scarpetta, a brilliant forensic pathologist who uses her intelligence to solve gruesome, complex murders. Set in Virginia, the series explores the intense and high-stakes investigations.
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: March 11, 2026
A ten-season show where singles come and try their luck at finding their perfect match is having a reunion. It explores contestants confronting each other, discussing drama, and revealing the current status of their relationships.
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: March 12, 2026
A cult classic romantic show focuses on newlyweds Mel and Jack, played by Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson, respectively, as they pursue adoption and navigate life on the farm, facing new, darker threats to the town.
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: March 12, 2026
It is a Tamil drama film starring Priyanka Mohan as Shenba, a woman from Tamil Nadu who is fascinated by the Korean language and culture and dreams of visiting Seoul while saving money to travel there. Her lifelong dream turns into a transformative journey of self-discovery.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Release Date: March 15, 2026
It is a sequel to Edward Burns' 1995 blockbuster, The Brothers McMullen. The comedy film follows Barry (Edward Burns), who is navigating a modern yet messy romance alongside his children while reuniting with his brother, Patrick (Mike McGlone), and sister-in-law, Molly (Connie Britton).
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Release Date: March 9, 2026
Directed by Bill Lawrence, the comedy drama stars Steve Carell, Scott MacArthur, and Annie Mumolo. The show follows a man navigating a personal crossroads in a new academic environment.