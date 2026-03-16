/New OTT Releases this week (March 16-22, 2026): 98th Oscars, ​Peaky Blinders, Chiraiya- 6 movies and TV shows coming on Netflix, Prime Video and more

This week’s OTT releases bring a bundle of exciting movies and shows across streaming platforms. From the highly anticipated award ceremony, Oscars 2026, to the action thriller Peaky Blinders and the social drama Chiraiya, keep track of these digital drops and plan your week accordingly.
OTT platforms are offering a fresh pile of entertainment, including new movies, web series, and social dramas. From Divya Dutta’s Chiraiya to Cillian Murphy’s Peaky Blinders, this week’s releases are definitely worth looking out for, with something for every type of audience.
Where to watch: March 16, 2026
Release date: JioHotstar
The 98th Academy Awards celebrates Hollywood’s biggest night, honouring the films of 2025 for their cinematic excellence and the powerful impact they showered on viewers, as they compete for prestigious gold-plated statuettes.
Where to watch: March 20, 2026
Release date: Netflix
Anurag Singh's war action film starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty follows the Indo-Pak war of 1971. It explores the challenging journey of the Indian Army, Air Force, and Navy during the historic war.
Where to watch: March 19, 2026
Release date: SonyLIV
The Bengali historical thriller series, directed by Soumik Sen, is a 10-episode series that focuses on spies, revolutionaries, and musicians in 1970s Calcutta. It is set against the backdrop of the Bangladesh Liberation War.
Where to watch: March 20, 2026
Release date: Netflix
The cult classic film is set in 1940 during World War II. It follows a retired, self-exiled Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy), who is forced back into action when his illegitimate son, Duke Shelby (Barry Keoghan), takes control of the Peaky Blinders, a gang that is involved in illegal betting, racketeering, and violence.
Where to watch: March 20, 2026
Release date: JioHotstar
Divya Dutta stars in the social drama as Kamlesh, a woman who challenges her family and society after her sister-in-law is sexually abused, seeking justice for marital rape and the lack of consent within Indian marriages.
Where to watch: March 19, 2026
Release date: ZEE5
Helmed by Jadeshaa K Hampi, this is a Kannada action-drama that stars Duniya Vijay, an idealistic yet quiet labourer who desires to own a small piece of land to provide a dignified life to his wife, Ningavva (Rachita Ram), and his daughter, Bhagya (Rithnya).