/New OTT Releases this week (June 15-21, 2026): Drishyam 3 to Husbands In Action-7 latest movies and TV shows coming on Netflix, Prime Video and more

The third week of June brings a fresh lineup of OTT releases, featuring new movies, web series, theatrical releases, and documentaries across various genres. Whether you enjoy thrillers like Drishyam 3 or crime dramas like I Will Find You, there's something for everyone.
Looking for your next binge-watch? In From highly anticipated to exciting new film and TV show premieres, the OTT releases arriving between June 15 and 21, 2026, will entertain every kind of viewer. Scroll down to take a look.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: June 18, 2026
After a massive theatrical run, Mohanlal's Malayalam crime thriller is set to secure its place on the OTT platform. It explores Georgekutty’s relentless need to protect his family after living with a heavy emotional burden of constant fear of their hidden secrets about Varun's killing being exposed.
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: June 19, 2026
The film follows Jill (Zoey Deutch), who copes with her sister Isabelle's death by leaving her heartfelt voicemails on her old phone number. The plot kicks off when the phone number is unknowingly reassigned to an unsuspecting real estate agent (Nick Robinson).
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: June 18, 2026
The 8-episode thriller centres on David Burroughs, who is wrongfully serving a life sentence in prison for the murder of his young son. But a life-turning situation comes when his sister-in-law shows him a photograph indicating his son may actually still be alive.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: June 21, 2026
The new season of the spy thriller follows CIA agent Martian (Michael Fassbender), who is tasked with abandoning his undercover life and returning to London Station. Will he be able to do it?
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: June 17, 2026
The romantic drama follows Noah, who moves to Oxford University, and Nick, who stays in London for work. The show navigates their relationship, which is tested by distance, jealousy, and new people entering their lives.
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: June 19, 2026
The gritty romantic series explores how the boundaries between true love and deep hatred become blurred. Following Shanvika, the story is all about her fight to seek justice for Kuldeep's betrayal.
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: June 19, 2026
It is a South Korean action-comedy film directed by Park Gyu-tae. The story follows a gritty narcotics detective named Choong-sik and a mild-mannered veterinarian, Min-seok, the ex-husband and the new husband of the same woman, Si-nae, who gets kidnapped by a drug cartel.