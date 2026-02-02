/New OTT Releases this week (February 2-8, 2026): The Raja Saab to Death Whisperer 3- 5 latest movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video and more

Where to watch: Netflix

Release Date: February 4, 2026

After its theatrical release, the sequel is set for an OTT release following a grown-up, determined Yak, played by Nadech Kugimiya, who battles a new supernatural threat after his youngest sister, Yee, played by Natcha Nina Jessica Padowan, is captured by spirits. He then embarks on a dangerous journey into the haunted forest Bongsanodbiang to rescue her.