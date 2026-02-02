LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /New OTT Releases this week (February 2-8, 2026): The Raja Saab to Death Whisperer 3- 5 latest movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video and more

New OTT Releases this week (February 2-8, 2026): The Raja Saab to Death Whisperer 3- 5 latest movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video and more

Vanshika Raghav
Edited By Vanshika Raghav
Published: Feb 02, 2026, 12:23 IST | Updated: Feb 02, 2026, 12:23 IST

The first week of February highlights a combined list of action-packed thrillers like Prabhas' The Raja Saab and emotional romantic dramas like Even If This Love Disappears Tonight. Take a look at the list. 

New OTT Releases this week (February 2-8, 2026)
1 / 6
(Photograph: X)

New OTT Releases this week (February 2-8, 2026)

This week’s OTT lineup brings a mix of high-octane action thrillers like The Raja Saab and Death Whisperer 3, alongside a romantic drama series like Even If This Love Disappears Tonight. Surely, there is something for every genre enthusiast. Check the list and keep track of your favourite choice.

​The Lincoln Lawyer’ Season 4
2 / 6
(Photograph: X)

​The Lincoln Lawyer’ Season 4

Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: February 5, 2026

The fourth season centers on Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo), who defends himself against murder charges after former client Sam Scales (Christopher Thornton) is found dead in his Lincoln's trunk. Mickey fights for his justice to unveil a conspiracy, facing the FBI and a relentless DA to save his reputation and life.

The Raja Saab
3 / 6
(Photograph: X)

The Raja Saab

Where to watch: JioHotstar
Release Date: February 6, 2026

Prabhas plays Raju, a devoted grandson who is trying to tackle his grandmother's Alzheimer's while uncovering dark family secrets in a haunted, inherited mansion. The story continues with Raju fighting off Sanjay Dutt, promising the audience an action-packed thriller.

Death Whisperer 3
4 / 6
(Photograph: X)

Death Whisperer 3

Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: February 4, 2026

After its theatrical release, the sequel is set for an OTT release following a grown-up, determined Yak, played by Nadech Kugimiya, who battles a new supernatural threat after his youngest sister, Yee, played by Natcha Nina Jessica Padowan, is captured by spirits. He then embarks on a dangerous journey into the haunted forest Bongsanodbiang to rescue her.

Even If This Love Disappears Tonight
5 / 6
(Photograph: X)

Even If This Love Disappears Tonight

Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: February 5, 2026

The 2026 Korean remake is an emotional love story that focuses on Seo-yoon (Shin Si-a), a girl with anterograde amnesia who forgets everything that happens around her. She met a boy named Jae-won (Choo Young-woo), who brings joy to her life and motivates her to live a happy life.

Parasakthi
6 / 6
(Photograph: X)

Parasakthi

Where to watch: ZEE5
Release Date: February 7, 2026

It is a Tamil political drama directed by Sudha Kongana. It depicts the story of the 1965 Anti-Hindu Imposition agitations in Tamil Nadu. The Tamil period drama revolves around Chezhiyan (Sivakarthikeyan), an idealistic young man who becomes actively involved in the movement opposing the declaration of Hindi as an official language.

Trending Photo

Epstein received sacred Kaaba cloth from Mecca via UAE contacts? What newly released documents show
5

Epstein received sacred Kaaba cloth from Mecca via UAE contacts? What newly released documents show

Shakira Net Worth: Her earnings, live performances and business ventures- How rich is the 'Waka Waka' girl?
6

Shakira Net Worth: Her earnings, live performances and business ventures- How rich is the 'Waka Waka' girl?

‘Cease entertainment’: Trump announces shock two-year closure of iconic Kennedy Center. Here's all you need to know
8

‘Cease entertainment’: Trump announces shock two-year closure of iconic Kennedy Center. Here's all you need to know

Grammy Awards 2026: A look at the key winners - Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish and more
6

Grammy Awards 2026: A look at the key winners - Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish and more

New OTT Releases this week (February 2-8, 2026): The Raja Saab to Death Whisperer 3- 5 latest movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video and more
6

New OTT Releases this week (February 2-8, 2026): The Raja Saab to Death Whisperer 3- 5 latest movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video and more