/New OTT Releases this week (February 2-8, 2026): The Raja Saab to Death Whisperer 3- 5 latest movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video and more

The first week of February highlights a combined list of action-packed thrillers like Prabhas' The Raja Saab and emotional romantic dramas like Even If This Love Disappears Tonight. Take a look at the list.
This week’s OTT lineup brings a mix of high-octane action thrillers like The Raja Saab and Death Whisperer 3, alongside a romantic drama series like Even If This Love Disappears Tonight. Surely, there is something for every genre enthusiast. Check the list and keep track of your favourite choice.
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: February 5, 2026
The fourth season centers on Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo), who defends himself against murder charges after former client Sam Scales (Christopher Thornton) is found dead in his Lincoln's trunk. Mickey fights for his justice to unveil a conspiracy, facing the FBI and a relentless DA to save his reputation and life.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Release Date: February 6, 2026
Prabhas plays Raju, a devoted grandson who is trying to tackle his grandmother's Alzheimer's while uncovering dark family secrets in a haunted, inherited mansion. The story continues with Raju fighting off Sanjay Dutt, promising the audience an action-packed thriller.
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: February 4, 2026
After its theatrical release, the sequel is set for an OTT release following a grown-up, determined Yak, played by Nadech Kugimiya, who battles a new supernatural threat after his youngest sister, Yee, played by Natcha Nina Jessica Padowan, is captured by spirits. He then embarks on a dangerous journey into the haunted forest Bongsanodbiang to rescue her.
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: February 5, 2026
The 2026 Korean remake is an emotional love story that focuses on Seo-yoon (Shin Si-a), a girl with anterograde amnesia who forgets everything that happens around her. She met a boy named Jae-won (Choo Young-woo), who brings joy to her life and motivates her to live a happy life.
Where to watch: ZEE5
Release Date: February 7, 2026
It is a Tamil political drama directed by Sudha Kongana. It depicts the story of the 1965 Anti-Hindu Imposition agitations in Tamil Nadu. The Tamil period drama revolves around Chezhiyan (Sivakarthikeyan), an idealistic young man who becomes actively involved in the movement opposing the declaration of Hindi as an official language.