/New OTT Releases this week (April 13-19, 2026): Euphoria S3, Toaster, Matka King- 6 latest movies and TV shows coming on Netflix, Prime Video and more

This week’s OTT lineup brings a fresh mix of entertainment across genres. From intense dramas like Euphoria season 3 to light comedies like Toaster, there’s something for every mood. Scroll down to check the list.
A new wave of OTT releases is coming to your screens. The lineup will offer the viewers exciting and diverse narratives. Whether you enjoy action, emotional drama, or fun-filled comedy, this week has it all.
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: April 19, 2026
The most acclaimed show is coming up with its third season, which returns Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, and many more. It centres on Rue, who is operating as a drug mule near the Mexican border, while Nate and Cassie are married in the suburbs, and Jules works in the arts.
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: April 15, 2026
This is an upcoming dark comedy-thriller film that features Rajkummar Rao as Ramakant, a stingy man who is obsessed with saving money. The story explores how he becomes trapped in a chaotic loop. It also stars Sanya Malhotra as his wife.
Where to watch: ZEE5
Release Date: April 17, 2026
Anubhav Sinha’s courtroom drama centres on Raavi (Taapsee Pannu), a lawyer who takes on a brutal rape case. Parima, a school teacher, who is gang-raped and left on railway tracks in Delhi. The film follows her trauma and the legal battle led by Raavi to secure justice, exposing systemic failures.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: April 17, 2026
Vijay Varma will be seen in an upcoming crime drama series as Brij Bhatti, a sharp and ambitious cotton trader who rises from poverty to become a dominant figure in Mumbai's illegal gambling scene in the 1960s.
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: April 17, 2026
Starring Sadie Sandler and Chloe East, the drama follows two individuals and their unexpected friendship, which spirals into a chaotic battle of aggressive tension and the messy reality of college life.
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: April 17, 2026
It is a modern love story that revolves around Shashank (Siddhant Chaturvedi) and Roshni (Mrunal Thakur), who struggle with their personal insecurities, including stuttering and an inferiority complex.