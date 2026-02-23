/New OTT Releases this week (23 February-1 March, 2026): The Bluff, Bridgerton, Ikkis- 9 latest movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video and more

This week’s OTT releases feature highly anticipated movies and web series coming on various streaming platforms. From The Bluff to Bridgerton and the finale episode of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. This week's lineup definitely marks a great ending to the second month of the year.
This week’s OTT releases are bringing an exciting blend of blockbuster films along with the latest binge-worthy and gripping thrillers. From jaw-dropping Priyanka Chopra's The Bluff to the highly acclaimed romantic saga Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2 and the finale episode of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, the latest digital drops promise nonstop entertainment for every genre lover. Check the compiled list of new movies and shows.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Release Date: 23 February, 2026
The most acclaimed drama, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, is coming to its end following the aftermath of the intense Trial of Seven. The story will continue with Ser Duncan the Tall, who fights to defend his honour against Prince Aerion Targaryen. Dunk survives this brutal, high-stakes battle but falls on the shocking death of Prince Baelor Targaryen, whose skull gets crushed.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Release Date: 23 February, 2026
The sci-fi drama stars Sterling K Brown, Julianne Nicholson, Sarah Shahi, and many more. The second season will follow the secret service agent Xavier, who escapes to find his wife, Teri. The narrative explores the harsh, post-apocalyptic world through a new character, Annie (Shailene Woodley), a survivor at Graceland.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: 25 February, 2026
Set in the 19th-century Caribbean action thriller, Priyanka Chopra Jonas plays Ercell Bodden, also known as Bloody Mary, a former pirate. While attempting to live a peaceful life, her past resurfaces when her old, vengeful crew, led by Connor (Karl Urban), tracks her down, forcing her to use brutal, violent methods to protect her family.
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: 26 February, 2026
Bridgerton Season 4 mainly focuses on the life of Benedict Bridgerton, who is struggling to navigate a forbidden romance with Sophie Baek (Yerin-ha), a maid under the control of Lady Araminta Gun. Part 2 will follow Benedict as he faces the harsh reality of their class divide, defying society by choosing to be with her despite the risk to his reputation.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: 26 February, 2026
This is a heroic patriotic film about Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal (Agastya Nanda), India's youngest Param Vir Chakra recipient, who demonstrates his bravery during the Battle of Basantar in the 1971 Indo-Pak War. The movie is the last film of legendary veteran Dharmendra.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: 26 February, 2026
The Gray House is a historical drama that focuses on a group of women who operate a secret spy ring during the American Civil War. These women transform from Underground Railroad operatives into Union spies, significantly influencing the war's outcome from a pivotal farmhouse.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Release Date: 26 February, 2026
The Golden Globe award-winning and Oscar-nominated action thriller featuring Leonardo DiCaprio is shifting to a new OTT platform. It follows Bob, who lives with his vigorous and self-contained daughter, Willa, played by Chase Infiniti. The drastic turn arrives when his daughter, Willa, goes missing, and Bob goes on a wild mission to find her.
Where to watch: ZEE5
Release Date: 27 February, 2026
It is a Marathi language drama, directed by Hemant Dhome. It explores the struggle to save a crumbling Marathi-medium school from closure, highlighting the conflict between regional language education and the rise of corporate English-medium schools.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Release Date: 27 February, 2026
The series is a haunting thriller about a troubled teenager named Roslin (Sanjana Dipu), who suffers from recurring, intense nightmares featuring a mysterious man with green eyes trying to kill her.