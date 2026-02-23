/New OTT Releases this week (23 February-1 March, 2026): The Bluff, Bridgerton, Ikkis- 9 latest movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video and more

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Release Date: 23 February, 2026

The most acclaimed drama, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, is coming to its end following the aftermath of the intense Trial of Seven. The story will continue with Ser Duncan the Tall, who fights to defend his honour against Prince Aerion Targaryen. Dunk survives this brutal, high-stakes battle but falls on the shocking death of Prince Baelor Targaryen, whose skull gets crushed.