New OTT release of this week - Criminal Justice, Captain America and more

Pragati Awasthi
Edited By Pragati Awasthi
Published: May 28, 2025, 18:44 IST

Packed with drama, thrill and mystery, this weekend has a bunch of new shows and movies that you can't miss. 
 

New OTT release of this week - Criminal Justice, Captain America and more
New OTT release of this week - Criminal Justice, Captain America and more

New OTT release of this week!
Captain America: Brave New World (Jio Hotstar)
Captain America: Brave New World (Jio Hotstar)

Those who have missed Captain America in the theatre, can watch it now. Directed by Julius Onah, the movie features Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson after taking over the mantle from Steve Rogers following the events of Avengers: Endgame. Directed by Julius Onah, the movie follows Captain America as he becomes entangled in a global conspiracy.
HIT: The Third Case (Netflix)
HIT: The Third Case (Netflix)

Starring Nani and Srinidhi Shetty, this Telugu crime thriller was released in theatres on May 1. The films follows SP Arjun Sarkaar, a police officer who gets transferred to Visakhapatnam to find the group of killers, and eventually gets involved in another criminal activity.
And Just Like That... Season 3 (Jio Hotstar)
And Just Like That... Season 3 (Jio Hotstar)

The season 3 of Sex and the City spinoff And Just Like That is also out. The HBO Max original revolves around Carrie, Miranda, Charlotte, Seema, and Lisa Todd Wexley as they navigate the complicated reality of life, love and sex in New York City.
A Complete Unknown (Jio Hotstar)
A Complete Unknown (Jio Hotstar)

If you have missed this movie in the theaters, then watch this critically acclaimed movie from the comfort of your home. Starring Timothee Chalamet, the movie tells the story of Bob Dylan and his initial years of his career from the time of his arrival in New York in 1961 to the 1965 Newport Folk Festival.

New OTT release of this week - Criminal Justice, Captain America and more
New OTT release of this week - Criminal Justice, Captain America and more