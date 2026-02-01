/New Income Tax Act from April 1: Buyback taxation, remittance rules & more—Here's what every taxpayers should know

The Budget proposes increasing Securities Transaction Tax on futures to 0.05 per cent from 0.02 per cent, and on options premiums and exercise to 0.15 per cent. To encourage companies to shift to the new corporate tax regime, set-off of brought-forward MAT credit will be allowed only under the new regime. From April 1, 2026, MAT will become a final tax, with the rate reduced to 14 per cent from 15 per cent, while accumulated MAT credit until March 31, 2026, will continue to be available for a limited set-off.