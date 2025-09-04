/New GST Rates 2025: What’s cheaper, what’s costlier after GST revamp? Check full list here

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that items that are used by the common man and middle class daily, like milk, paneer, chena, and all Indian breads (roti, paratha), will come under nil tax. She added that items like namkeen, noodles, chocolates, coffee, butter, and ghee were brought from 12/18 per cent, 5 per cent. The finance minister also added that ACs, TVs (all sizes), dishwashers, small cars, and motorcycles ≤350cc were moved from 28 per cent to 18 per cent.