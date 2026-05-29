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  • /New Friday OTT Releases (May 29, 2026): Rafa, Jolly LLB 3, Calabasas Confidential- Watch these 5 movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video and more

New Friday OTT Releases (May 29, 2026): Rafa, Jolly LLB 3, Calabasas Confidential- Watch these 5 movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video and more

Vanshika Raghav
Edited By Vanshika Raghav
Published: May 29, 2026, 09:45 IST | Updated: May 29, 2026, 09:45 IST

OTT releases this Friday promise an exciting mix of mystery, action, and real-life drama for binge-watchers. These new releases are set to fill streaming platforms with fresh, compelling content that will keep viewers hooked.

New Friday OTT Releases (May 29, 2026)
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New Friday OTT Releases (May 29, 2026)

Get ready for an entertainment-packed weekend as new movies and web series are set to secure their place on OTT platforms this Friday. Shows across genres, including action and suspense, will have viewers with plenty of new content to add to their watchlist.

Cousins & Kalyanams
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Cousins & Kalyanams

Where to watch: JioHotstar

This is a Malayalam romantic-comedy web series that focuses on the bond between six cousins and how they transition from carefree children to responsible adults. The cast members include Priya Prakash Varrier and Roshan Abdul Rahoof.

Rafa
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Rafa

Where to watch: Netflix

The four-part documentary series chronicles the life story of tennis legend Rafael Nadal, which includes his remarkable career, intense physical sacrifices, and the personal decision to step away from the sport.

Jolly LLB 3
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Jolly LLB 3

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Featuring Akshay Kumar, Arshad WASRI, Saurabh Shukla and Huma Qureshi, the courtroom drama centres on the face-off between two rival lawyers named "Jolly" fighting over a high-stakes land dispute.

Star City
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Star City

Where to watch: Apple TV

The eight-episode thriller stars Rhys Ifans, Anna Maxwell Martin, Agnes O'Casey and Alice Englert. It focuses on the American perspective, exploring the timeline where the Soviet Union beats the United States to the moon.

Calabasas Confidential
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Calabasas Confidential

Where to watch: Netflix

The series follows a group of Gen Z influencers, socialites, and celebrity children, including Preston Pippen and Jodie Woods, as they return to their parents' Calabasas estates after graduating college.

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New Friday OTT Releases (May 29, 2026): Rafa, Jolly LLB 3, Calabasas Confidential- Watch these 5 movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video and more
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New Friday OTT Releases (May 29, 2026): Rafa, Jolly LLB 3, Calabasas Confidential- Watch these 5 movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video and more

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