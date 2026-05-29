/New Friday OTT Releases (May 29, 2026): Rafa, Jolly LLB 3, Calabasas Confidential- Watch these 5 movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video and more

OTT releases this Friday promise an exciting mix of mystery, action, and real-life drama for binge-watchers. These new releases are set to fill streaming platforms with fresh, compelling content that will keep viewers hooked.
Get ready for an entertainment-packed weekend as new movies and web series are set to secure their place on OTT platforms this Friday. Shows across genres, including action and suspense, will have viewers with plenty of new content to add to their watchlist.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
This is a Malayalam romantic-comedy web series that focuses on the bond between six cousins and how they transition from carefree children to responsible adults. The cast members include Priya Prakash Varrier and Roshan Abdul Rahoof.
Where to watch: Netflix
The four-part documentary series chronicles the life story of tennis legend Rafael Nadal, which includes his remarkable career, intense physical sacrifices, and the personal decision to step away from the sport.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Featuring Akshay Kumar, Arshad WASRI, Saurabh Shukla and Huma Qureshi, the courtroom drama centres on the face-off between two rival lawyers named "Jolly" fighting over a high-stakes land dispute.
Where to watch: Apple TV
The eight-episode thriller stars Rhys Ifans, Anna Maxwell Martin, Agnes O'Casey and Alice Englert. It focuses on the American perspective, exploring the timeline where the Soviet Union beats the United States to the moon.
Where to watch: Netflix
The series follows a group of Gen Z influencers, socialites, and celebrity children, including Preston Pippen and Jodie Woods, as they return to their parents' Calabasas estates after graduating college.