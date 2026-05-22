/New Friday OTT Releases (May 22, 2026): Dhurandhar: Raw and Undekha, System, Ladies First- 6 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video and more

The OTT releases this Friday bring a mix of thrillers, romance, and action-packed dramas across various streaming platforms. From the much-anticipated Dhurandhar: Raw and Undekha to System. The new releases promise binge-worthy content this weekend.
Friday OTT releases are packed with exciting new titles, including intense suspense dramas like Dhurandhar: Raw and Undekha and high-stakes legal dramas like System. Whether you enjoy edge-of-the-seat thrillers or family entertainers, this week’s streaming lineup has something for everyone.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
The "Raw and Undekha" version of Dhurandhar: The Revenge explores the extended and uncensored edition of the blockbuster spy thriller starring Ranveer Singh. This edition includes unreleased action scenes, character backstories, and uncut dialogues.
Where to watch: Netflix
This is an American comedy film directed by Thea Sharrock. It follows an arrogant but charismatic ladies' man who finds his life of money, power, and casual flings upended when he wakes up in a parallel world dominated by women.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
In the high-stakes courtroom drama, Sonakshi Sinha plays the role of Neha Rajvansh, an ambitious, privileged public prosecutor, along with Jyotika as Sarika Rawat. It focuses on how the two women uncover systemic corruption and upfrontly challenge the institutional power.
Where to watch: SonyLIV
The Malayalam romantic-comedy film centres on Amrutharaj (Sharaf U Dheen), an aspiring chef and café owner living in a traditional ancestral home in Adoor, Kerala. The only difficulty he is having is finding a wife because of local superstitions.
Where to watch: Netflix
It follows 17-year-old Gabby (Laila Lockhart Kraner) as she and her grandma Gigi (Gloria Estefan) take a road trip to San Francisco. When her prized dollhouse is accidentally lost and lands in the hands of Vera (Kristen Wiig), an unexpected turn comes in their lives.
Where to watch: ZEE5
Helmed by Vignesh, this is a Tamil crime thriller that follows the psychological evolution of Koattai Karuppasamy, played by Prasanth Pandiyaraj, as he navigates power and morality in the police force.