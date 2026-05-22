LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /New Friday OTT Releases (May 22, 2026): Dhurandhar: Raw and Undekha, System, Ladies First- 6 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video and more

New Friday OTT Releases (May 22, 2026): Dhurandhar: Raw and Undekha, System, Ladies First- 6 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video and more

Vanshika Raghav
Edited By Vanshika Raghav
Published: May 22, 2026, 07:09 IST | Updated: May 22, 2026, 07:09 IST

The OTT releases this Friday bring a mix of thrillers, romance, and action-packed dramas across various streaming platforms. From the much-anticipated Dhurandhar: Raw and Undekha to System. The new releases promise binge-worthy content this weekend.

New Friday OTT Releases (May 22, 2026)
1 / 7
(Photograph: X)

New Friday OTT Releases (May 22, 2026)

Friday OTT releases are packed with exciting new titles, including intense suspense dramas like Dhurandhar: Raw and Undekha and high-stakes legal dramas like System. Whether you enjoy edge-of-the-seat thrillers or family entertainers, this week’s streaming lineup has something for everyone.

Dhurandhar: Raw and Undekha
2 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Dhurandhar: Raw and Undekha

Where to watch: JioHotstar

The "Raw and Undekha" version of Dhurandhar: The Revenge explores the extended and uncensored edition of the blockbuster spy thriller starring Ranveer Singh. This edition includes unreleased action scenes, character backstories, and uncut dialogues.

Ladies First
3 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Ladies First

Where to watch: Netflix

This is an American comedy film directed by Thea Sharrock. It follows an arrogant but charismatic ladies' man who finds his life of money, power, and casual flings upended when he wakes up in a parallel world dominated by women.

System
4 / 7
(Photograph: X)

System

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

In the high-stakes courtroom drama, Sonakshi Sinha plays the role of Neha Rajvansh, an ambitious, privileged public prosecutor, along with Jyotika as Sarika Rawat. It focuses on how the two women uncover systemic corruption and upfrontly challenge the institutional power.

Madhuvidhu
5 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Madhuvidhu

Where to watch: SonyLIV

The Malayalam romantic-comedy film centres on Amrutharaj (Sharaf U Dheen), an aspiring chef and café owner living in a traditional ancestral home in Adoor, Kerala. The only difficulty he is having is finding a wife because of local superstitions.

Gabby's Dollhouse: The Movie
6 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Gabby's Dollhouse: The Movie

Where to watch: Netflix

It follows 17-year-old Gabby (Laila Lockhart Kraner) as she and her grandma Gigi (Gloria Estefan) take a road trip to San Francisco. When her prized dollhouse is accidentally lost and lands in the hands of Vera (Kristen Wiig), an unexpected turn comes in their lives.

Warrant
7 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Warrant

Where to watch: ZEE5

Helmed by Vignesh, this is a Tamil crime thriller that follows the psychological evolution of Koattai Karuppasamy, played by Prasanth Pandiyaraj, as he navigates power and morality in the police force.

Trending Photo

New Friday OTT Releases (May 22, 2026): Dhurandhar: Raw and Undekha, System, Ladies First- 6 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video and more
7

New Friday OTT Releases (May 22, 2026): Dhurandhar: Raw and Undekha, System, Ladies First- 6 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video and more

35 years since Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination: Revisiting the attack that shook India
7

35 years since Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination: Revisiting the attack that shook India

Indian creators at Cannes 2026: Sufi Motiwala, Nidhi Kumar, Ishita Mangal and others steal the spotlight on the global red carpet
8

Indian creators at Cannes 2026: Sufi Motiwala, Nidhi Kumar, Ishita Mangal and others steal the spotlight on the global red carpet

Speed-of-light weapon: What makes India’s new RayStrike-9 laser system capable of neutralising swarm drones
5

Speed-of-light weapon: What makes India’s new RayStrike-9 laser system capable of neutralising swarm drones

Pakistan angle to ‘Cockroach Janta Party’? Netizens flag large number of Pak, Bangladesh and Turkey-based followers
7

Pakistan angle to ‘Cockroach Janta Party’? Netizens flag large number of Pak, Bangladesh and Turkey-based followers