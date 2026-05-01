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  • /New Friday OTT Releases (May 1, 2026): Glory, Swapped, The Kerala Story 2- Watch these 5 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video and more

New Friday OTT Releases (May 1, 2026): Glory, Swapped, The Kerala Story 2- Watch these 5 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video and more

Vanshika Raghav
Edited By Vanshika Raghav
Published: May 01, 2026, 12:04 IST | Updated: May 01, 2026, 12:04 IST

This Friday’s OTT releases are all set to kickstart the fifth month of 2026, with utmost entertainment. From Pulkit Samrat’s Glory to the chilling The Kerala Story 2 and the body-swap comedy Swapped, voiced by Michael B. Jordan, check out the upcoming movies and shows.

New Friday OTT Releases (May 1, 2026)
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New Friday OTT Releases (May 1, 2026)

This Friday’s OTT releases offer a slate of entertainment. From Pulkit Samrat’s Glory to the edge-of-the-seat thriller The Kerala Story 2, and the body-swap comedy Swapped, voiced by Michael B Jordan, there’s something for every viewer. Take a look at the list below.

Sapne vs Everyone Season 2
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Sapne vs Everyone Season 2

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

The drama follows the life journey of Prashant (Paramvir Singh Cheema), who struggles in Mumbai's cutthroat film industry. On the other hand, Jimmy (Ambrish Verma) battles dangerous rivals, including his uncle, in real estate and politics.

Glory
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Glory

Where to watch: Netflix

This is a story of two brothers who reunite to seek revenge after a devastating family tragedy. Both are drawn into a high‑stakes conspiracy after their sister is assaulted and seeks justice.

Swapped
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Swapped

Where to watch: Netflix

It is an animated comedy story that follows two rivals, including a woodland creature, voiced by Michael B Jordan and a majestic bird (Juno Temple), who magically swap bodies, which forces them to team up and survive.

The Kerala Story 2
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The Kerala Story 2

Where to watch: ZEE5

The sequel centres on three young Indian women who come from different states and get wooed by Muslim men, falling in love with them. But their love soon turns into a weapon that destroys their freedom.

Undekhi: The Final Battle
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Undekhi: The Final Battle

Where to watch: SonyLIV

The series features a high-stakes showdown of Rinku (Surya Sharma), who aims to dismantle Papaji’s (Harsh Chhaya) empire, following intense betrayal and power struggles.

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