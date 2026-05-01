/New Friday OTT Releases (May 1, 2026): Glory, Swapped, The Kerala Story 2- Watch these 5 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video and more

This Friday’s OTT releases are all set to kickstart the fifth month of 2026, with utmost entertainment. From Pulkit Samrat’s Glory to the chilling The Kerala Story 2 and the body-swap comedy Swapped, voiced by Michael B. Jordan, check out the upcoming movies and shows.
This Friday’s OTT releases offer a slate of entertainment. From Pulkit Samrat’s Glory to the edge-of-the-seat thriller The Kerala Story 2, and the body-swap comedy Swapped, voiced by Michael B Jordan, there’s something for every viewer. Take a look at the list below.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
The drama follows the life journey of Prashant (Paramvir Singh Cheema), who struggles in Mumbai's cutthroat film industry. On the other hand, Jimmy (Ambrish Verma) battles dangerous rivals, including his uncle, in real estate and politics.
Where to watch: Netflix
This is a story of two brothers who reunite to seek revenge after a devastating family tragedy. Both are drawn into a high‑stakes conspiracy after their sister is assaulted and seeks justice.
Where to watch: Netflix
It is an animated comedy story that follows two rivals, including a woodland creature, voiced by Michael B Jordan and a majestic bird (Juno Temple), who magically swap bodies, which forces them to team up and survive.
Where to watch: ZEE5
The sequel centres on three young Indian women who come from different states and get wooed by Muslim men, falling in love with them. But their love soon turns into a weapon that destroys their freedom.
Where to watch: SonyLIV
The series features a high-stakes showdown of Rinku (Surya Sharma), who aims to dismantle Papaji’s (Harsh Chhaya) empire, following intense betrayal and power struggles.