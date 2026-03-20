/New Friday OTT Releases (March 20, 2026): Deadloch S2, Chiraiya, Peaky Blinders- Watch 6 latest movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video and more

This Friday’s OTT lineup has something for everyone, from thrillers and mystery-driven stories to social dramas and more. Whether you prefer intense plots or comedy narratives, this week’s digital drops promise to satisfy every kind of binge-watcher. Scroll to look at the list below.
This Friday’s OTT releases bring a wide mix of entertaining content, including action-packed films, much-anticipated films, gripping crime stories, and emotional social dramas. From the return of Cillian Murphy in Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man to Divya Dutta's Chiraiya and the second season of Deadloch, viewers have plenty of fresh options to explore this upcoming weekend.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Back Cole and Gracie Otto's mysterious show is returning with detectives Dulcie Collins and Eddie Redcliffe in the second season. They are tasked to tackle a new case in the sweltering heat of Darwin and the remote town of Barra Creek.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Divya Dutta features in Shashant Jha's new social drama as Kamlesh, an ideal housewife, whose world turns upside down when she discovers her sister-in-law is suffering sexual abuse within her marriage, forcing her to choose between family reputation and justice.
Where to watch: Netflix
Cillian Murphy is reprising his role as Tommy Shelby, who is pulled back into action during WWII, when his illegitimate son, Duke Shelby (Barry Keoghan), takes charge of handling the family business, the Peaky Blinders, a gang that is involved in illegal betting, racketeering, and violence.
Where to watch: Netflix
This is a documentary that explores the life story of a band's gritty formative years and the foundational influence of original guitarist Hillel Slovak, featuring interviews with Anthony Kiedis and Flea.
Where to watch: ZEE5
The Malayalam crime thriller web series, directed by Atish M Nair, is a seven-episode series that centres on a dangerous fake passport racket that occurred in the coastal region of Kasaragod. It features actors Abu Salim and Kabir Duhan Singh as two cousins named Azi and Chemmu, who are living in poverty.
Where to watch: ZEE5
The supernatural horror thriller starring Sudheer Babu and Sonakshi Sinha is set in Kerala's Padmanabhaswamy Temple. It follows Shiva, a sceptical corporate employee and part-time ghost hunter who unravels a curse related to Dhana Pishachini (a demoness guarding hidden wealth).