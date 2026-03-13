/New Friday OTT Releases (March 13, 2026): The Taj Story, Aspirants S3, That Night- Watch 7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video and more

This Friday's OTT releases feature a mix of binge-worthy movies and web series, including Aspirants season 3 and The Taj Story, that are packed with thrillers, drama, suspenseful mysteries, horror narratives, and feel-good storylines across popular streaming platforms.
The weekend is here, and all the OTT platforms are expanding their categories with a fresh arrival of movies and TV shows. Whether you love suspenseful mysteries, romantic stories, or action-packed adventures, this week’s digital drops' slate has something for everyone.
Where to watch: Lionsgate Play
Helmed by Tushar Amrish Goel, The Taj Story is a 2025 Indian propaganda film that features Paresh Rawal as Vishnu Das, a passionate local guide who embarks on a quest to unravel the hidden truths behind the legendary Taj Mahal's history.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
The third sequel follows District Magistrate Abhilash (Naveen Kasturia), who is facing intense trouble. The new season features a high-stakes showdown between Abhilash and his new rival, Sandeep Bhaiya (Sunny Hinduja), over power play and a Hindi vs. English medium clash.
Where to watch: Netflix
This is a South Korean fantasy legal drama that follows Shin Yi-rang (Yoo Yeon-seok), a late-blooming lawyer who desires to succeed in the competitive Seocho District. After struggling to find his footing, he rents a cheap office space, unaware that it belongs to a shaman.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Local Times is a 7-episode Tamil comedy-drama web series that focuses on the friendship of four friends, which includes Veera, Azhagu, Valli, and Muthu, who are determined to save a struggling, once-reputable local Tamil newspaper named Namma Seidhi.
Where to watch: ZEE5
The Tamil romantic comedy-drama revolves around the debutant, Ajay Dhishan, as Kailash, and RK Dhanusha as Aazhi, a couple in a six-year-long relationship. But their relationship becomes complicated after a heated and chaotic public argument, leading to something serious.
Where to watch: Netflix
It is a Spanish thriller series based on the novel by Gillian McAllister. The story explores an incident that happened during a family vacation in the Dominican Republic, where Elena (Clara Galle) accidentally runs over and kills a man with her car. What will happen next?
Where to watch: Netflix
KV Anudeep's Telugu satirical comedy-drama focuses on Komal, played by Vishwak Sen, a struggling filmmaker whose dream project, ironically titled Funky, goes way over budget.