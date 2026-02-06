LOGIN
  New Friday OTT Releases (February 6, 2026): The Raja Saab to Salvador- Watch these 6 latest movies and TV shows on Netflix, JioHotstar and more

New Friday OTT Releases (February 6, 2026): The Raja Saab to Salvador- Watch these 6 latest movies and TV shows on Netflix, JioHotstar and more

Published: Feb 06, 2026, 08:06 IST | Updated: Feb 06, 2026, 08:06 IST

This Friday, OTT platforms are dropping a fresh lineup of movies and TV shows with a mix of action, romance, comedy, and suspense. From The Raja Saab to Salvador, here are six new titles securing their spot on OTT platforms.

This Friday’s OTT releases bring an exciting mix of drama, thrillers, and light-hearted entertainment across platforms. From gripping crime stories like Salvador to feel-good romantic dramas like Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2. Check out the list of binge-worthy shows coming to streaming platforms so you don't have to make an extra effort to find the latest digital releases.

Where to watch: Netflix

It is an 8-episode Spanish action drama featuring Luis Tosar as Salvador Aguirre, an ambulance driver and a father who is on the verge of overcoming his past involving alcohol abuse and fixing his relationship with his family. However, his life takes a dramatic turn when he discovers his daughter, Milena (Candela Arestegui), has been drawn into a group called the White Souls.

Where to watch: ZEE5

The web series centres on a 16-year-old, Ghuppi, who has a dream of playing football but is entangled with his father, Harminder Singh’s desire to carry on the family's traditional Ragi singing legacy.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Prabhas stars as Raju, a grandson who is trying to deal with his grandmother's Alzheimer's while uncovering dark family secrets in a haunted, inherited mansion. The plot continues with Raju fighting off Sanjay Dutt, promising an action-packed thriller for the audience.

Where to watch: Netflix

The Netflix documentary, directed by Rory Kennedy, chronicles the life of Judit Polgár, the greatest female chess player of all time. It focuses on the life story of her upbringing in Hungary under her father's teachings, as well as her stereotype-breaking journey in the male-dominated chess world.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

The second sequel follows a husband, Mohan Sharma (Kapil Sharma), who changes his region to be with his girlfriend, Sania (Hira Warina), and unknowingly marries three women of different religions, leading to confusion, misunderstandings, and unlimited comedy.

Where to watch: SonyLIV

The 10-episode Bengali-language political thriller directed by Soumik Sen is set in 1971 Calcutta during the Bangladesh Liberation War. The story revolves around a smoky, underground jazz club situated in Kolkata, which acts as a secret hub for artists, spies, and revolutionaries amidst the war.

