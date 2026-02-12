/New Friday OTT Releases (February 13th, 2026): The Conjuring, Paathirathri, Bandwaale- 6 new movies and shows on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5 and more

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Directed by Michael Chaves, this is the ninth instalment of The Conjuring film series, based on the real-life investigations of the Smurl Haunting Case. Vera Farmiga as Lorraine Warren and Patrick Wilson as Ed Warren are returning to the blockbuster saga, which follows a family whose lives are strangled by a demonic entity, which is linked to a cursed antique mirror.