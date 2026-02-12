/New Friday OTT Releases (February 13th, 2026): The Conjuring, Paathirathri, Bandwaale- 6 new movies and shows on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5 and more

This Friday, February 13th, a variety of new movies and TV shows are making their way to the OTT platforms, offering the perfect weekend binge list for moviebuffs, who are looking to explore something new. Check the combined list below and sort your upcoming weekend.
The latest OTT releases bring a mix of crime, horror, and romance dramas. Among them are the chilling haunted stories like The Conjuring: Last Rites and suspenseful Korean dramas like The Art of Sarah. Simply, there is something for every mood, ranging from edge-of-your-seat thrillers to heartwarming comfort films.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Directed by Michael Chaves, this is the ninth instalment of The Conjuring film series, based on the real-life investigations of the Smurl Haunting Case. Vera Farmiga as Lorraine Warren and Patrick Wilson as Ed Warren are returning to the blockbuster saga, which follows a family whose lives are strangled by a demonic entity, which is linked to a cursed antique mirror.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
It is an Italian-English romantic movie. Based on Stefania S' popular Wattpad novel, the film follows June (Mia Jenkins), who shifts to Milan after her brother's death and gets entangled in a love triangle between a dangerously rigid MMA fighter and an intelligent student.
Where to watch: Netflix
Directed by Kim Jin-min, the South Korean mystery thriller stars Shin Hye-sun as Sarah, a woman who creates a fraudulent yet luxurious life for herself but, unfortunately, gets caught up in a murder investigation after a body is found, linked to her identity.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
The musical drama is set in Ratlam, focusing on Mariam (Shalini Pandey), a young poet who anonymously shares her work online while navigating societal constraints. The series focuses on her journey, which also highlights her friends, Robo (Swanand Kirkire) and DJ Psycho (Zahan Kapoor), as they find their voice through music, creativity, and self-discovery.
Where to watch: Netflix
Inspired by Orhan Pamuk's most-acclaimed novel, the drama stars Selahattin Paşalı as Kemal and Eylül Lize Kandemir as Füsun. It follows the obsessive romantic love story between the two characters in 1970s Istanbul.
Where to watch: ZEE5
The Malayalam thriller revolves around Navya Nair and Soubin Shahir, two police officers on a personal quest for redemption after failing to report a crime they witnessed during a night patrol.