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  • /New Friday OTT releases (April 3, 2026): Maa Ka Sum, Bloodhounds 2, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain- 5 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video and more

New Friday OTT releases (April 3, 2026): Maa Ka Sum, Bloodhounds 2, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain- 5 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video and more

Vanshika Raghav
Edited By Vanshika Raghav
Published: Apr 02, 2026, 21:22 IST | Updated: Apr 02, 2026, 21:22 IST

This Friday OTT releases bring a balanced mix of new content. The lineup includes various genres, such as family drama like Mona Singh's Maa Ka Sum and action drama, Bloodhounds 2. Scroll down and check the list. 

New Friday OTT releases (April 3, 2026)
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New Friday OTT releases (April 3, 2026)

The latest OTT lineup offers a diverse slate of entertainment across genres. From Maa Ka Sum to Bloodhounds Season 2 and many more, this new content ensures there’s something for every viewer and helps you sort your upcoming weekend binge list.

Maa Ka Sum
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Maa Ka Sum

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Nicholas Kharkongor's family drama stars Mona Singh and Mihir Ahuja as Vineeta and Agastya, respectively. The film revolves around a mother-son bond, where a 19-year-old math genius, Agastya, uses his mathematical formulas to find the perfect match for his single mother, Vineeta.

Bloodhounds 2
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Bloodhounds 2

Where to watch: Netflix

This is an action drama, which features the return of Woo Do-hwan (Gun-woo) and Lee Sang-yi (Woo-jin). The story continues with them living peacefully after being freed from debt. However, a dangerous turn comes when a new villain named Baek-jeong (Rain) appears.

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain: Fun On The Run
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Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain: Fun On The Run

Where to watch: ZEE5

Inspired by the popular TV show Bhabhi Ji Ghar Pe Hai, the comedy drama explores a road trip that follows Tiwari and Vibhuti to Uttarakhand with their wives. The film is filled with humour, disguises, and chaos.

Gangs of Galicia Season 2
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Gangs of Galicia Season 2

Where to watch: Netflix

The seven-episode new season follows Ana, played by Clara Lago, and Daniel, played by Tamar Novas, who find themselves entangled in a chain of drug trade.

Sitaare Zameen Par
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Sitaare Zameen Par

Where to watch: SonyLIV

Aamir Khan's starrer comedy drama centres on the story of a basketball coach who serves as a community helper by training neurodivergent adults after a DUI (Driving Under the Influence). His outlook changes as he learns from his players.

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