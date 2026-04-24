As the weekend approaches, this Friday's OTT releases are offering something for everyone, from thrillers like Apex to gripping dramas like Marty Supreme and the major comeback of Anil Kapoor's 24.
Whether you’re planning a relaxed movie night or a binge-watch session, these Friday OTT releases promise a mix of entertainment, emotion, and excitement, making them worth adding to your watchlist. Scroll to look at the list.
Where to watch: Netflix
It is a South Korean thriller that focuses on a group of five friends who discover a mobile app that grants wishes but triggers a deadly 24-hour countdown. The show explores the lives of the students struggling to survive and break the curse.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Timothée Chalamet stars as Marty Mauser in the sports drama. It navigates the life story of a New York shoe salesman who desires to become the world's best ping-pong player. His life then continues to hustle and stachrts to manipulate his way to see himself at the top of the tournament in London.
Where to watch: Lionsgate Play
The narrative follows John (Gerard Butler) and Allison Garrity, who are forced to leave their collapsed Greenland bunker. This led them to embark on a journey across a post-apocalyptic Europe towards a rumoured haven in the South of France.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
The new season will pick up from the previous season's leftovers. The new season follows Ubaldo as he takes a leadership role in a rebellion against the Maleiros in Cratará, focusing on themes of loyalty and resistance after his father's death.
Where to watch: Netflix
Charlize Theron is coming in the action thriller opposite Taron Egerton. It tells the story of a grieving woman who seeks solace in the wilderness, only to become involved in a deadly game of cat and mouse with a serial killer.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Anil Kapoor's most acclaimed action-thriller series, 24, is making a major comeback. The story falls on the tale of an anti-terrorist unit chief, Jai Singh Rathod, who races against time to stop massive terror attacks while navigating government corruption and saving his kidnapped family.
Where to watch: Netflix
Directed by Tanmaya Shekhar, the story follows two college students, Molshri and Shivang, who are facing hard times after being expelled for stealing canteen supplies while protesting a server's unfair treatment.