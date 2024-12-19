New beginnings! Celebrities who got married in 2024

From Sonakshi Sinha's adorable wedding with Zaheer Iqbal to Sobhita Dhulipala's exquisite wedding to Naga Chaitanya, the year 2024 witnessed some of the biggest celebrity weddings in the entertainment industry. Take a look!
Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth
Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth had a private wedding in September 2024 at a 400-year-old temple in Wanaparthy, Telangana. Aditi wore a red Sabyasachi lehenga, while Siddharth donned a white sherwani. The intimate ceremony, attended by close friends and family, was followed by a royal celebration at Alila Fort Bishangarh in Jaipur
(Photograph:X)
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani
On February 21, 2024, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani tied the knot in a traditional Hindu ceremony with a glamorous beachside celebration in Goa. The multi-day festivities included a Sangeet, Haldi, and a beautiful wedding followed by a reception. The joyous occasion was attended by top Bollywood celebrities, blending glamour with heartfelt emotions
(Photograph:Instagram)
Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya
Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya’s wedding has been one of the most anticipated events in the entertainment world. On December 4, 2024, Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya were married in a traditional Telugu Brahmin ceremony at Hyderabad's Annapurna Studios. Incorporating traditions like Pelli Raata, in which elders bestow blessings on the bride and groom, the event lasted more than eight hours. The couple decided on a midnight muhuratam as part of the customary customs of the wedding, which included a small, family-focused celebration.
(Photograph:X)
Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare
Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan married her long-time boyfriend, fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare, in an intimate wedding on January 3, 2024. The ceremony was attended by close friends and family.
(Photograph:X)
Pulkit Samrat And Kriti Kharbanda
Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda had a beautiful wedding ceremony on March 15 in Gurugram, Haryana. The couple started their new chapter of their life as husband and wife after almost five years of dating.
(Photograph:Instagram)
Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal
One of the most talked about weddings was Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's. After dating for seven years, the couple made their union public with a civil wedding on June 23.
(Photograph:Instagram)
Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil
South Indian star Keerthy Suresh tied the knot with her long-time beau, Antony Thattil, in a wedding ceremony in Goa in Dec. The couple first took wedding vows as per Hindu customs, followed by a Christian wedding later in the day.
Antony and Keerthy are high school sweethearts and have been dating for nearly 15 years.