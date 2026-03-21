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New ATM rules from April 1: Key changes every bank customer must know

Vinay Prasad Sharma
Edited By Vinay Prasad Sharma
Published: Mar 21, 2026, 18:30 IST | Updated: Mar 21, 2026, 18:30 IST

From April 1, 2026, several banks in India will revise their ATM rules that include UPI cash withdrawals in free limits and introductions of a QR-based cash withdrawal system to boost digital access. Check which bank has come with what updates.

New financial year
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(Photograph: Unsplash)

New financial year

Marking the start of the new financial year, Indian banks are set to implement a series of changes to ATM usage from April 1, 2026. The updates of the banks are expected to affect withdrawal limits, transaction charges and customers' access to their cash.

HDFC Bank
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(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

HDFC Bank

Private sector lender HDFC Bank has announced that UPI-based cash withdrawals from ATMs will now be counted as the monthly free transaction limit. Earlier treated as a separate category, these transactions will now be included in the total number of free transactions allowed each month.

HDFC's beyond free limit
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(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

HDFC's beyond free limit

Customers who go beyond their free limit will be charged Rs 23 per transaction, excluding taxes. Currently, most HDFC Bank customers are allowed five free withdrawals per month at the bank’s ATMs, along with three free transactions at other banks’ ATMs in metro cities and five in non-metro areas.

Punjab National Bank
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(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Punjab National Bank

Meanwhile, public sector lender Punjab National Bank has updated its daily cash withdrawal limits for certain debit cards. Under the revised structure, customers can withdraw between Rs 50,000 and Rs 75,000 per day, depending on the card type. Some cards that earlier allowed withdrawals of up to Rs 1 lakh will now have lower limits. This step is aimed at standardising usage and strengthening risk management.

Jio Payments Bank
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(Photograph: Flickr)

Jio Payments Bank

Additionally, Jio Payments Bank has launched a QR code-based cash withdrawal service. This enables users to withdraw cash by scanning a UPI QR code and authorising the transaction through a UPI app at designated banking correspondents.

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