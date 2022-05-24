Netizens troll luxury fashion brand Balenciaga's fashion show

The company, founded in 1919 by the Spanish designer Cristóbal Balenciaga, hosted its first show being held outside of Paris, which also happened to be the first show ever held on the trading floor of the symbolic beating heart of American wealth creation and destruction.
The luxury brand faced harsh criticism after images of the fashion show went viral with a user calling it ''my sleep paralysis demons.''
(Photograph:Twitter)
Genius or charlatan?
Several netizens argued about the quality of the Balenciaga spring 2023 show, with some debating whether the mononymic creative director of the company is a genius or a charlatan posing to be the most influential designer of his generation.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Stock ticker screens as a backdrop
Balenciaga, owned by French luxury group Kering, debuted its resort 2023 show to the tune of the opening bells at the New York Stock Exchange and used stock ticker screens as a backdrop for its presentation during the fashion show.
They flickered behind every single model who walked the makeshift runway between desks in the pit.
All models were wearing gimp masks accessorized with reading glasses, hoop earrings, and neon pigtails, while “New York, New York” played in the background.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Star-studded event
The fashion show of the Paris-based brand was attended by stars like Kanye, Offset and Megan Thee Stallion. Other famous celebrities who it include Euphoria actress Alexa Demie, editor-in-Chief of Vogue Anna Wintour and Christine Quinn of “Selling Sunset.”
(Photograph:Twitter)
Balenciaga x Adidas
In its latest fashion show, Balenciaga has collaborated with German multinational corporation Adidas. Netizens speculated whether it will called Balendidas or Adidiaga in the future.
“A collaboration between Balenciaga and Adidas recontextualises elements of sportswear that have been a part of Balenciaga’s creative language,” reads the show notes.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Unusual invitation
All those who were invited to Balenciaga's fashion show recieved a wad of fake cash with a special branded bill holder. Pretty much everything wrapped up in the American dream, for this season, Gvasalia seems to have turned his focus to power, greed, and souped up sportswear.