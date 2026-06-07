/'Meteor missile': Why it is called the deadliest weapon in Europe

The MBDA Meteor is a ramjet-powered missile reaching speeds over Mach 4. Its 100 km range creates a massive 60 km no-escape zone, making it Europe's deadliest weapon.
The MBDA Meteor beyond-visual-range air-to-air missile uses a throttleable ducted rocket, or ramjet engine. This solid-fuelled propulsion system allows it to actively accelerate and sustain thrust throughout its entire flight. As a result, the weapon easily reaches maximum speeds exceeding Mach.
Designed to destroy highly manoeuvrable fighter jets and drones, the Meteor operates flawlessly in heavy electronic warfare environments. It boasts a confirmed operational strike range well in excess of 100 kilometres. The missile uses an active radar seeker and a two-way datalink for precise terminal guidance.
Conventional solid-rocket missiles lose kinetic energy over long distances, but the Meteor maintains continuous thrust. This unique capability creates a massive no-escape zone of over 60 kilometres. Enemy aircraft have virtually no chance of physically outrunning or evading the weapon once targeted.
The tactical missile measures exactly 3.65 metres in length and has a diameter of 178 millimetres. While the entire weapon weighs roughly 190 kilogrammes, it carries a highly lethal, focused blast-fragmentation warhead. This payload is reliably detonated by advanced radar proximity fuzes and impact sensors.
The advanced missile is the product of a joint military programme involving the UK, Germany, Italy, France, Spain, and Sweden. It is fully integrated into the Eurofighter Typhoon, Dassault Rafale, and Saab Gripen fighter jets. Integration with the fifth-generation F-35 Lightning II stealth aircraft is also ongoing.