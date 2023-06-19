Netflix Tudum 2023: Top 10 releases for binge-watchers

| Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 04:02 PM IST

Netflix's Tudum event this year was hosted by Chase Stokes, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, and Maisa and attended by 10,000 fans. At the event, sneak peeks of new releases were shared. Tudum is a global pop culture event that covers Netflix's original content held annually in São Paulo, Brazil. This year Alia Bhatt represented India for her upcoming project 'Heart of Stone'.

1. The Archies

We have read about them in comics, and in books, and seen their journey in Riverdale. In this version, however, they’re travelling to 1960s India. The trailer of the Zoya Akhtar directorial was released at Tudum. The series star Suhana Khan as Veronica and Khushi Kapoor as Betty Cooper.

2. Heart of Stone

Starring Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan & Alia Bhatt, the film is an action-packed thriller. The trailer was released at the event. Alia Bhat plays the role of Keya Dhawan. The film is set to release on August 11.

3. Squid Game, Season 2

Squid Game: It was revealed that stars Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-Hun, Wi Ha-jun, and Gong Yoo will all be returning for Season 2. New actors joining the series were announced too. Another version called the Squid Game: The Challenge was revealed in which the Squid Game challenge comes to life.



Colin and Penelope

Bridgerton, Season 3 revolves around Penelope and Colin's love story. Their romance and relationship will be at the front and centre of the new season.

5. Emily in Paris, Season 4

The Lily Collins special is now taking its viewers to Italy for a Roman vacation in Season 4.

6. YOU, Season 5

Penn Badgley shared an intense teaser of what fans can expect in the fifth and final season. Joe goes back to New York where it all started.

7. The Witcher

Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan, and Joey Batey revealed a brand-new clip from Season 3. Cavill bid goodbye to his co-stars at the event after earlier announcing his departure from the show. Liam Hemsworth will be taking over the role of Geralt from Season 4.

8. BERLIN from Money Heist

The iconic character from Money Heist plans to steal €44 million ($48mn) in one afternoon. The first teaser from the new series from the world of robbery and symbolic emancipation of the masses was revealed at the event.

9. Stranger Things, Season 5

Linda Hamilton, who starred in Terminator 2: Judgment Day, is going to join the cast of Stranger Things 5. This was revealed by Arnold Schwarzenegger at the event.

10. D.P.

10. Netflix Korea teased the second season of D.P. at the event. A new poster was earlier unveiled and the new season was previewed at the Tudum event. The premiere date has been set for July 28, 2023, nearly two years after the first season released in August 2021.

