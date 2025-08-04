/Netflix’s new releases of August 2025: Wednesday season 2, Saare Jahan Se Accha and more

Wondering what to watch in August? Don't worry, we have got you covered. Here's a set of shows and movies that will be released in August 2025. Scroll to check the list.
In the month of August, a new set of shows and movies is set to arrive on Netflix. One of the biggest releases is Tim Burton's Wednesday Season 2, starring Jenna Ortega. The show has become even more mysterious and eerie.
Apart from Wednesday, other shows in August’s lineup include Sullivan’s Crossing Season 3, the Fast and Furious movies, and more.
Release date: August 6
The biggest release of the month on Netflix is Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday. Season 2 revolves around Wednesday’s second semester at Nevermore Academy, where even greater challenges await her. But the biggest one? Figuring out how to save her best friend, Enid Wednesday Season 2 will be released in two parts: Volume 1: August and Volume 2: September 3
Returning cast members include Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, Isaac Ordonez, and Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo. New cast additions include Billie Piper, Evie Templeton, Owen Painter, and Noah Taylor.
Release date: August 28
If you’ve finished The Summer I Turned Pretty, get ready for more teen drama. Season 2 of My Life With the Walter Boys continues Jackie Howard’s love triangle with the Walter brothers, Cole (Noah LaLonde) and Alex (Ashby Gentry). While Season 1 was high on emotion, Season 2 will focus on Jackie’s ultimate choice.
Release date: August 13
Led by the prolific Pratik Gandhi, Saare Jahan Se Accha is a gripping spy thriller set in the 1970s. It follows an intelligence officer on a mission to prevent a major attack.
The cast includes Sunny Hinduja, Rajat Kapoor, Kritika Kamra, Anup Soni, and Tillotama Shome.
Release date: August 8
This jaw-dropping documentary tells the story of the world’s largest diamond heist, which occurred in 2003. Thieves stole diamonds worth over $100 million, possibly as much as half a billion dollars.
Written and directed by Mark Lewis, the documentary is based on the book Flawless by Scott Andrew Selby and Greg Campbell.
Release date: August 11
After two successful seasons, Sullivan’s Crossing returns for Season 3. Based on the novels by Robyn Carr, this heartfelt drama follows Maggie Sullivan as she returns to her hometown. While adjusting to small-town life, she forms a deep connection with a local man, Cal Jones.
The show stars Morgan Kohan and Chad Michael Murray.
Release date: August 16
Calling all Fast and Furious fans! A selection of the iconic franchise's films is coming to Netflix. Originally launched in 2001, the series now includes 13 films. Seven of them will be available to stream, including: The Fast and the Furious, 2 Fast 2 Furious, The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, Fast Five, Fast & Furious 6, Furious 7 and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw.
Release date: August 28
Based on the bestselling novel by Richard Osman, Thursday’s Murder Club is a whodunit set in a retirement home. A group of elderly residents who enjoy solving mysteries find themselves caught up in a real case.
The ensemble cast features Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan, Ben Kingsley, Celia Imrie, and Naomi Ackie.
Release date: August 15
Starring Vanessa Kirby and directed by Benjamin Caron, this gritty crime thriller tells the emotional story of a woman who risks everything to secure a future for herself and her brother.
Release date: August 21
Fans of Ocean’s 8 and Bridesmaids, don’t miss this female-led espionage thriller. The 355 stars Penélope Cruz, Jessica Chastain, Diane Kruger, and Lupita Nyong’o. With high-octane action and a global conspiracy plot, the film follows five agents from different locations on a dangerous mission.