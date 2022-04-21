Netflix, end of an era? From major drop to what the future holds for streaming giant

The market leader

With 221 million subscribers, "Netflix is by far the market leader in the streaming space," Zari said. "They're very far ahead, particularly in the global marketplace," said Hardart. "I think it will give them a lot of advantages."

The problems Netflix faces are "not good news" for the company, he emphasized. But as the global leader, whatever Netflix goes through, the other streamers are also likely to face eventually.



It's "probably worse news for the other services that are starting to try to build themselves," he said.

