/Netanyahu effect or Dubai Redline? Hamas publicly warns Iran, asks not to attack gulf countries and 'stand down'

The rift isn't just political; the operational command structure has collapsed. According to Palestinian sources speaking to the Saudi newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat, there is currently an "unusual breakdown in communication" between Hamas and the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). Contact with senior Quds Force officials, who manage the proxy network, has been completely severed since the US-Israeli strikes began on February 28. Hamas leadership operating outside of Gaza reportedly has no idea if their Iranian handlers have gone into extreme hiding, or if they were killed in the opening salvos of the war.