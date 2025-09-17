LOGIN
Nepal mourns remembering the victims of the Gen Z protest

Kushal Deb
Edited By Kushal Deb
Published: Sep 17, 2025, 12:27 IST | Updated: Sep 17, 2025, 12:34 IST

Nepal observes a national day of mourning to honour 72 victims of the Gen Z-led anti-government protests. The government declares a public holiday, compensates families, and calls for unity ahead of the March 2026 elections.

(Photograph: AFP)

Following the violent anti-government Gen Z protest that shook the country, Nepal will mourn on September 17, remembering those who died during the protest of September 8 and 9.

(Photograph: AFP)

The national flag will be flown at half-mast. The government has declared all government offices, Nepali embassies and missions abroad to remain closed.

(Photograph: AFP)

72 people lost their lives, including 3 police officers and 10 prisoners. Widespread damage to property and resignation of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli.

(Photograph: AFP)

The government declared the victims as Gen Z martyrs and announced compensation for the families of the victims. Cremation ceremonies held with state honours at Pashupatinath Temple.

(Photograph: AFP)

Sushila Karki was appointed as the interim Prime Minister. She is Nepal’s first female prime minister. Fresh elections are scheduled for March 5, 2026.

