/Nepal mourns remembering the victims of the Gen Z protest

Nepal observes a national day of mourning to honour 72 victims of the Gen Z-led anti-government protests. The government declares a public holiday, compensates families, and calls for unity ahead of the March 2026 elections.
Following the violent anti-government Gen Z protest that shook the country, Nepal will mourn on September 17, remembering those who died during the protest of September 8 and 9.
The national flag will be flown at half-mast. The government has declared all government offices, Nepali embassies and missions abroad to remain closed.
72 people lost their lives, including 3 police officers and 10 prisoners. Widespread damage to property and resignation of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli.
The government declared the victims as Gen Z martyrs and announced compensation for the families of the victims. Cremation ceremonies held with state honours at Pashupatinath Temple.
Sushila Karki was appointed as the interim Prime Minister. She is Nepal’s first female prime minister. Fresh elections are scheduled for March 5, 2026.