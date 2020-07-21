NEOWISE: Rare comet trails night skies across the globe

The newly discovered comet 'NEOWISE' or C/2020 F3 dazzled the night sky on Earth this month and left behind a tail of gas and dust debris as it moved through the sky.

Switzerland

Comet C/2020 or "Neowise" was seen in the night sky over Switzerland on July 19-20, its tail of gas and dust debris clearly visible from the ground near Lausanne.

It is the brightest comet to grace the skies on Earth since the 1997 Comet Hale-Bopp.

(Photograph:Reuters)