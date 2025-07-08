On the occasion of Neetu Kapoor's 66th birthday, let's check out some of the memorable roles she has played in Hindi films since the 1960s.
Neetu Kapoor, one of the OG actresses in Bollywood, is the most adored star. From studying to facing the camera at an early age, hers was a career jumpstart. With her debut in the 1966 film Suraj, there has been no looking back since then. On the occasion of her 66th birthday, here are a few of her unconventional and iconic performances played by the actress.
Yaarana is the story of childhood friends Bishan and Kishan, who are separated by Bishan's uncle. However, Bishan helps Kishan to become a successful singer, and Kishan uses his skills to restore Bishan's lost fortune. The film also features Amitabh Bachchan, Amjad Khan, Kader Khan, Tanuja, and Ranjeet among others.
Amar Akbar Anthony is the story of three brothers, each raised in different religious households, who reunite after many years in a chance encounter. They set out to take revenge on those responsible for separating them. The film also features Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor, Vinod Khanna, Parveen Babi, and Shabana Azmi among others.
Kabhie Kabhie tells the love story of Amit and Pooja, who fall in love with each other, but their parents are against their relationship. They decide to marry as per their parents' wishes. Things take a turn when they meet again after many years. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor, Rakhee Gulzar, Rishi Kapoor, and Mohammed Zahur Khayyam among others.
Parvarish is the story of DSP Shamsher Singh, who adopts Amit, son of a notorious bandit. His son Kishen joins an underworld gang, whereas Amit becomes an honest police officer who is assigned the task of nabbing the gang. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Vinod Khanna, Baby Shalu, and Moolchand.
Deewar is the story of Vijay, who turns to crime after being haunted by his past, while Ravi, his younger brother, becomes an honest police officer. Fate pits them against each other when Ravi is sent to nab Vijay. The film also features Amitabh Bachchan and Shashi Kapoor. Parveen Babi, Sudhir, and Nirupa Roy, among others.
Dharam Veer tells the story of Satpal, who separates his sister's twin sons after learning a prophecy in which it states that he will be killed by his eldest nephew. However, the boys become best friends after growing up. The film stars Dharmendra, Jeetendra, Zeenat Aman, Pran, and Neetu Singh among others.
Rafoo Chakkar is the story of Dev and Salim, who unintentionally witness a murder and flee the scene with the perpetrators in pursuit. To save themselves, they impersonate women and befriend an all-female band on a train. It also stars Rishi Kapoor, Asrani, Paintal, Rajendra Nath, and Madan Puri among others.