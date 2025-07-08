LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Neetu Kapoor Birthday special: Amar Akbar Anthony, Yaarana and more, 7 iconic performances by veteran actress

Neetu Kapoor Birthday special: Amar Akbar Anthony, Yaarana and more, 7 iconic performances by veteran actress

Snigdha Sweta Behera
Edited By Snigdha Sweta Behera
Published: Jul 08, 2025, 08:44 IST | Updated: Jul 08, 2025, 09:02 IST

On the occasion of Neetu Kapoor's 66th birthday, let's check out some of the memorable roles she has played in Hindi films since the 1960s.

Neetu Kapoor's iconic performances
1 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Neetu Kapoor's iconic performances

Neetu Kapoor, one of the OG actresses in Bollywood, is the most adored star. From studying to facing the camera at an early age, hers was a career jumpstart. With her debut in the 1966 film Suraj, there has been no looking back since then. On the occasion of her 66th birthday, here are a few of her unconventional and iconic performances played by the actress.

Yaarana
2 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Yaarana

Yaarana is the story of childhood friends Bishan and Kishan, who are separated by Bishan's uncle. However, Bishan helps Kishan to become a successful singer, and Kishan uses his skills to restore Bishan's lost fortune. The film also features Amitabh Bachchan, Amjad Khan, Kader Khan, Tanuja, and Ranjeet among others.

Amar Akbar Anthony
3 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Amar Akbar Anthony

Amar Akbar Anthony is the story of three brothers, each raised in different religious households, who reunite after many years in a chance encounter. They set out to take revenge on those responsible for separating them. The film also features Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor, Vinod Khanna, Parveen Babi, and Shabana Azmi among others.

Kabhie Kabhie
4 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Kabhie Kabhie

Kabhie Kabhie tells the love story of Amit and Pooja, who fall in love with each other, but their parents are against their relationship. They decide to marry as per their parents' wishes. Things take a turn when they meet again after many years. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor, Rakhee Gulzar, Rishi Kapoor, and Mohammed Zahur Khayyam among others.

Parvarish
5 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Parvarish

Parvarish is the story of DSP Shamsher Singh, who adopts Amit, son of a notorious bandit. His son Kishen joins an underworld gang, whereas Amit becomes an honest police officer who is assigned the task of nabbing the gang. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Vinod Khanna, Baby Shalu, and Moolchand.

Deewar
6 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Deewar

Deewar is the story of Vijay, who turns to crime after being haunted by his past, while Ravi, his younger brother, becomes an honest police officer. Fate pits them against each other when Ravi is sent to nab Vijay. The film also features Amitabh Bachchan and Shashi Kapoor. Parveen Babi, Sudhir, and Nirupa Roy, among others.

Dharam Veer
7 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Dharam Veer

Dharam Veer tells the story of Satpal, who separates his sister's twin sons after learning a prophecy in which it states that he will be killed by his eldest nephew. However, the boys become best friends after growing up. The film stars Dharmendra, Jeetendra, Zeenat Aman, Pran, and Neetu Singh among others.

Rafoo Chakkar
8 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Rafoo Chakkar

Rafoo Chakkar is the story of Dev and Salim, who unintentionally witness a murder and flee the scene with the perpetrators in pursuit. To save themselves, they impersonate women and befriend an all-female band on a train. It also stars Rishi Kapoor, Asrani, Paintal, Rajendra Nath, and Madan Puri among others.

Trending Photo

Neetu Kapoor Birthday special: Amar Akbar Anthony, Yaarana and more, 7 iconic performances by veteran actress
8

Neetu Kapoor Birthday special: Amar Akbar Anthony, Yaarana and more, 7 iconic performances by veteran actress

This jet survived 4000 missiles and flew faster than a bullet! All about SR-71 Blackbird
7

This jet survived 4000 missiles and flew faster than a bullet! All about SR-71 Blackbird

This $20 billion fighter jet will be built to win any war! Meet Boeing's F-47
9

This $20 billion fighter jet will be built to win any war! Meet Boeing's F-47

What was US Air Force’s 'A-10 Warthog' and why is America retiring it now?
7

What was US Air Force’s 'A-10 Warthog' and why is America retiring it now?

Is India's 1,014 runs at Edgbaston highest aggregate total by them in a Test? Check full list
6

Is India's 1,014 runs at Edgbaston highest aggregate total by them in a Test? Check full list