Modern designs, lower emissions

Instead of highly flammable Hydrogen, modern designs use helium, with carbon fibre and titanium as replacement to wood and aluminium. These Companies claim their airships have the ability to reduce fuel use and carbon emissions by up to 90% compared with conventional aircraft. Powered by more efficient engines and battery systems, they can travel at a maximum speed of about 80 mph — which is slower than jets but obviously faster than trucks on congested roads.