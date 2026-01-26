/Navy SEALs or other special forces? Which US special forces operate on USS Abraham Lincoln

Published: Jan 27, 2026, 01:45 IST | Updated: Jan 27, 2026, 01:45 IST
The USS Abraham Lincoln hosts elite EOD units and Marine aviators, not permanent SEAL teams. These specialised forces provide critical bomb disposal and stealth capabilities globally.
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)
The Floating Fortress
The USS Abraham Lincoln operates as a sovereign territory at sea, projecting power with over 5,000 crew members. It serves as the flagship for Carrier Strike Group 3, coordinating air and sea dominance across vast regions like the Indo-Pacific.
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)
The SEALs Myth
Contrary to popular belief, Navy SEAL platoons are not permanently stationed on aircraft carriers like the Lincoln. While they frequently train with the carrier group for specific missions, their primary home is usually land-based or on specialised support vessels.
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)
The Real Residents: EOD
The primary special operations force permanently stationed aboard the Lincoln consists of Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) technicians. While EOD Mobile Unit 11 has historically supported the carrier, recent 2026 logs show a detachment from EOD Mobile Unit 1 currently embarked for the Middle East deployment. These elite teams handle high-stakes tasks ranging from underwater mine clearance to the disposal of improvised explosive devices (IEDs).
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)
EOD Capabilities
These technicians are trained to rappel from helicopters and neutralise underwater mines or improvised devices. They often conduct fast-rope drills on the flight deck, maintaining readiness for rapid insertion into hostile environments.
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)
The Marine Presence
The US Marine Corps maintains a significant lethal presence on the Lincoln through the "Black Knights" of VMFA-314. This squadron made history as the first Marine unit to deploy F-35C Lightning II stealth fighters from an aircraft carrier.
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)
HSC-14 Chargers
Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 14 (HSC-14) provides vital support for special operations. These helicopter crews are trained to insert SEAL teams and EOD units into combat zones, acting as the primary extraction force for the strike group.
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)
Elite Rescue Swimmers
Aviation Rescue Swimmers aboard the Lincoln are among the fittest and most highly trained personnel in the fleet. They deploy from helicopters into hazardous seas to recover downed pilots or conduct search and rescue missions under enemy fire.
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)
VBSS Teams
The strike group utilises Visit, Board, Search, and Seizure (VBSS) teams for maritime interdiction. These teams, often comprised of EOD and security forces, board suspicious vessels to enforce sanctions or stop piracy.
(Photograph: pacom.mil)
Special Ops Integration
While not residents, special forces units frequently use the Lincoln as a mobile staging base. The carrier's flight deck allows heavy-lift helicopters to transport special operators for deep-strike missions inland.
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)
Strategic Reach
The combination of EOD experts, Marine stealth fighters, and rescue units makes the Lincoln a versatile platform. It delivers not just airpower, but a spectrum of special warfare capabilities anywhere in international waters.