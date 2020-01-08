Nature's wrath: Inferno in Australia

Unprecedented temperatures across the continent have made this season's fires particularly deadly, killing at least 25 people and bringing apocalyptic scenes of fire and destruction to a total area the size of Ireland. Here is a glimpse into the damage caused to all that lay in the path of the Australian inferno.

Large-scale destruction

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison urged foreign tourists not to be deterred by deadly wildfires that have razed large swathes and sent smoke as far as South America, even as authorities fretted about renewed dangers ahead.

Morrison made the plea on Wednesday as he visited Kangaroo Island, a usually wildlife-rich tourist attraction off the south coast hit twice in recent weeks by blazes.

(Photograph:Reuters)