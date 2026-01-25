/National Voters' Day 2026: Top 10 Indian state/UTs with the highest voter turnout

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections witnessed strong democratic participation across several Indian states and Union Territories. From island regions to the Northeast, voter turnout reflected high public engagement. Here’s a closer look at the top 10 states and UTs with the highest voter turnout.
Meghalaya saw a voter turnout of 74.21 per cent, with polling conducted in a single phase for its two Lok Sabha constituencies. High participation reflected the electorate’s keen interest in national politics and local representation. Smooth election management and peaceful polling conditions contributed to the strong turnout in the hill state.
With a voter turnout of 81.56 per cent, Assam led all major Indian states in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Polling was held across multiple phases amid tight security arrangements. Despite logistical challenges in remote and flood-prone areas, voters turned out in large numbers, reflecting growing political awareness and active engagement in the democratic process across both rural and urban regions.
Tripura continued its tradition of high electoral participation by recording an 80.17 per cent voter turnout. The northeastern state has consistently ranked among the top performers in national elections. Peaceful polling, strong grassroots mobilisation and high voter awareness ensured enthusiastic participation despite a relatively small electorate and a limited number of parliamentary constituencies.
Andhra Pradesh registered a robust voter turnout of 78.2 per cent, boosted by the simultaneous conduct of Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. The high-stakes political contest and direct impact of state and national issues motivated voters to participate actively. Long queues at polling stations reflected strong public interest across urban and rural constituencies.
West Bengal recorded a voter turnout of 77.99 per cent, remaining consistently high across multiple phases of polling. Despite sporadic incidents and intense political competition, voters participated in large numbers. The turnout highlighted strong political engagement in the state, where elections are often viewed as a critical platform for expressing public opinion.
Lakshadweep emerged as the top performer in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, marking the highest voter turnout in the country at 84.16 per cent. With a small electorate and high civic awareness, the Union Territory once again demonstrated strong democratic participation. Efficient polling arrangements and close voter–candidate connections played a key role in the impressive turnout.
Odisha recorded a voter turnout of 73.9 per cent during the 2024 elections, which were held alongside Assembly polls. The dual elections increased voter engagement, as citizens voted on both state and national leadership. Strong voter mobilisation, particularly in rural areas, ensured steady participation across different phases of polling.
Puducherry registered a voter turnout of 73.5 per cent, which, while high, marked a decline from its 2019 turnout of over 81 per cent. Despite the dip, participation remained strong, driven by local political issues and competitive campaigning. Urban voter engagement played a significant role in shaping the turnout figures.
Tamil Nadu recorded a voter turnout of 72.9 per cent, with all 39 Lok Sabha constituencies voting in a single phase. Known for disciplined polling, the state witnessed steady participation across regions. While turnout was slightly lower than in previous elections, voter interest remained strong amid a dynamic political landscape.
Madhya Pradesh rounded off the top ten with a voter turnout of 70.9 per cent, spread across four phases of polling. The state saw significant participation from both rural and tribal regions. Extensive voter awareness campaigns and improved polling infrastructure helped maintain consistent turnout across its diverse constituencies.