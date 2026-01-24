/National Tourism Day 2026: Top 10 most visited countries in the world

On National Tourism Day 2026, here’s a look at the top 10 most visited countries in the world based on global travel trends collated by the United Nations in 2024.
France is the most visited country in the world, with around 102 million annual visitors. The country been holding the first position for 30 years straight. Iconic tourist destinations are the Eiffel Tower, the Palace of Versailles, the French Rivierathe Louvre Museum, the Norte Dame and the Arc de Triomphe. Major cities like Paris, Nice, Nantes, and Marseille are hubs for tourism.
Spain saw 93.8 million international arrivals in 2024. It accounted for 13 per cent of Spain's GDP in 2025, and authorities anticipate a further 2.5 per cent increase in 2026. Coastal regions like the Canary Islands, the Balearic Islands, and Andalusia remain the hub of tourists. Urban centres like Madrid and Barcelona also attract significant numbers.
The US recorded more than 74 million tourists in 2024. The country is set to host the Mega- event FIFA World Cup 2026, which is expected to boost tourism massively. Top destinations are New York City, Florida and California. National parks like the Grand Canyon, studios like Walt Disney World Resort and the Universal Orlando Resort are hubs of tourism.
Turkey is the 4th most visited country globally, and it recorded 60.6 million arrivals in 2024. Russia, Germany, and the United Kingdom remain the primary contributors to Turkey's international arrivals. Istanbul and Antalya attract the most tourists in the country.
Italy hosts approximately 58 million tourists annually. The country is expected to exceed €8.6 billion in tourism expenditure in 2025/2026. The historic capital, Rome, and cities like Milan, Venice and Florence draw the crowd due to their monuments, religious, artistic and cultural significance. Italy is hosting a major sporting event 2026 Winter Olympics, which is expected to increase visitors by 10 per cent.
With a record-breaking 2024 with 45 million international arrivals, Mexico is projected to welcome between 47 and 50 million visitors in 2026. Mexico is also set to co-host the FIFA World Cup 2026 with the US. Tourism contributes to 9 per cent of Mexico's GDP. San Miguel de Allende is named the "World's Best City" by Travle magazines, quickly becoming a hub of culture, art and wellness.
The United Kingdom is ranked as the seventh most visited city in Europe, with approximately 41.8 million international arrivals in 2024. London, Stirling, and Birmingham are some of the cities that attract tourists mainly. The world's first Paddington the Musical will continue throughout 2026 and is likely to attract major tourism.
Germany is the eighth most-visited country globally. In 2024, it witnessed 37.5 million arrivals. The tourism industry contributes approximately 10 per cent of Germany's GDP, earning over €468.7 billion. Key tourist hubs are the Brandenburg Gate and the Reichstag in Berlin, the Oktoberfest in Munich, the vibrant architecture of Hamburg, and the Cathedral of Cologne.
Japan recorded 36.9 million visitors in 2024. The tourism industry contributes approximately 10 per cent of Japan's GDP. Tokyo, Kyoto, and Osaka remain key to the Japanese tourism influence. Osaka is also known as "Japan's Kitchen," famed for its street food.
Greece ranks 10th with an annual arrival of 36 million people in 2024. Tourism accounts for 13-30 per cent of national GDP. Famous tourist hubs are Crete, Athens, and islands like Naxos and Zakynthos.