/National Tourism Day 2026: Top 10 most visited countries in the world

With a record-breaking 2024 with 45 million international arrivals, Mexico is projected to welcome between 47 and 50 million visitors in 2026. Mexico is also set to co-host the FIFA World Cup 2026 with the US. Tourism contributes to 9 per cent of Mexico's GDP. San Miguel de Allende is named the "World's Best City" by Travle magazines, quickly becoming a hub of culture, art and wellness.