/National Sports Day 2025: 7 Best Bollywood Movies on Indian Sportspersons- 83, Chak De India, MS Dhoni and More

From 83 to Chak De India, here are seven of the best and most inspiring Bollywood sports films you need to watch this National Sports Day 2025.
National Sports Day is celebrated to honour the birth anniversary of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand. It’s a day dedicated to recognising the contribution of sportspersons who inspire millions. So we decided to compile a list of great Bollywood films that not only showcase thrilling matches but also highlight the personal journeys of athletes who made India proud.
This inspiring film chronicles India’s historic 1983 Cricket World Cup victory under the leadership of Kapil Dev. Ranveer Singh’s portrayal of Kapil Dev, combined with the film’s attention to detail, makes it one of Bollywood’s best sports dramas.
Starring Shah Rukh Khan as Kabir Khan, a disgraced hockey player who redeems himself by coaching the Indian women’s hockey team, this film is an inspiring story of unity, grit, and determination.
Sushant Singh Rajput delivers a moving performance as Mahendra Singh Dhoni, showcasing his journey from a small-town boy to one of India’s most successful cricket captains.
Aamir Khan plays Mahavir Singh Phogat, a former wrestler who trains his daughters Geeta and Babita to become world-class wrestlers. The film is a powerful story of determination and breaking glass ceilings.
Priyanka Chopra shines as Olympic boxer Mary Kom, bringing to life her struggles, resilience, and triumphs in the male-dominated world of boxing. The movie is a must-watch.
This biopic follows the life of badminton champion Saina Nehwal, played by Parineeti Chopra, charting her rise to fame and the challenges she faced on and off the court.
Set during India’s first Olympic gold medal win in hockey as an independent nation at the 1948 Summer Olympics, Akshay Kumar stars as Tapan Das in this inspiring tale of patriotism and sporting glory.