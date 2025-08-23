/National Space Day: Notable achievements of Indian Space Research Organisation

India celebrates its National Space Day on August 23. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is the cornerstone of everything India has achieved in the field of space to date. Vikra Sarabhai, the father of the Indian space program, was a visionary who led India to race to achieve its dreams. Today, ISRO has accomplished several missions and the world has stood up and taken notice of our scientific prowess. From Aryabhata, the first satellite launched by India in 1975, to the Chandrayaan missions, and the upcoming Gaganyaan programme, ISRO has spread its wings far and wide. Here are some of the most notable ISRO missions that changed the face of India's space exploration.