/National Princess Day 2025: World’s most beautiful princesses in history

Beauty is an extremely subjective construct; hence, there can be no official list of the "most beautiful" princess. But there have been several figures who have become cultural icons over time.
Fawzia Pahlavi, who was a Princess of Egypt and later became the queen of Iran in 1939, after marrying the shah, was a breathtaking beauty. Photographer Cecil Beaton, once remarked upon the contrast between her perfect and sculpted features and her “sad and mournful eyes.” Later, she divorced Mohammed Reza, the King of Iran and remarried again.
She was the last queen of Romania. She was born to Prince Alfred, Duke of Edinburgh and Grand Duchess Maria Alexandrovna of Russia. She was known for her “sparkling blue eyes and silky fair hair, framing delicate features,” and was courted by Winston Churchill, though she married Prince Ferdinand, Crown Prince of Romania.
Born in Assam, the Koch dynasty, Princess Gayatri Devi was famous for her fashion and beauty. She was once voted the fourth most beautiful woman of the 20th century, and American Vogue called her the most beautiful woman in the world.
Grace Kelly, the Princess of Monaco, was married to Prince Rainier and became a Hollywood actress. She won the Academy Awards and Golden Globe Awards. She died in a car accident at the age of 52.
She was the first wife of Charles III, Prince of Wales, and the mother of Princes William and Harry. She was known for her activism and for her effortless beauty. She became renowned for her campaign for the AIDS patients, and for the removal of landmines, promoted through the International Red Cross.
Ameerah Al-Taweel became a princess by marriage to Alwaleed Bin Talal. She is one of the most beautiful princesses of the 21st century, as considered by Forbes. Apart from Philanthropy, she is known for her advocacy for freedom of speech and women's rights.
Cleopatra, the last queen of the Ptolemic Kingdom of Egypt, was known for her historic alliance with Julius Ceaser and Mark Antony of Rome. She had a romantic relationship with both for political mileage. However, she had a dramatic end when she committed suicide, in the shame of being paraded through the streets of Rome after losing to Octavian. Her life and death have inspired many works of art, drama, novels and films.