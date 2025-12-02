/Cleanest air 2025: These 10 Indian cities setting the benchmark on National Pollution Control Day

The global PM 2.5 concentration is almost 10 times higher than the WHO limit. According to data collated by IQAir, as of December 2, 2025, these 10 cities are breathing the cleanest air.
Bengaluru, despite being one of the largest cities in India, is ranked at the top. AQI is moderate at 57, with PM2.5 at 12.4 micrograms per cubic metre.
Located in Chhattisgarh, Durg is the second most populous city in the state after Raipur. Famous for the first and largest Indian steel plant, Bhilai also has a moderate air quality with an AQI of 77 and PM 2.5 of 23.3 micrograms per cubic metre.
Chennai is the sixth-most-populous city and the fourth most populous urban agglomeration. AQI for Chennai is 81, which is unhealthy for the sensitive group, and the PM 2.5 concentration is 25.2 micrograms per cubic metre.
Famous for being a heavy industry hub, it was an important city and port during the British Raj. It is also known as the sugar bowl of Tamil Nadu. AQI of Cuddalore is moderate, with 98, and the PM 2.5 concentration is 31.2 micrograms per cubic metre.
Another South Indian state makes the list of comparatively better breathing conditions in India. Hyderabad has an AQI of 108, which is unhealthy for sensitive groups.
Located in Madhya Pradesh, Indore has been awarded the cleanest city in India for 8 years. AQI of Indore is unhealthy for moderate groups at 117.
Located on the left side of the Ganges River, Varanasi is the oldest city in India. The metropolis of Uttar Pradesh is also known as the spiritual hub of India. The air quality of Varanasi has also been deteriorating over the years, due to increased industrialisation and urbanisation. But it ranks comparatively better than other cities, with an AQI of 120, falling in the unhealthy category for sensitive groups.
Rishra is a city located on the bank of the Hooghli River, in Hooghly District. Rishra has an AQI value of 127 and a PM 2.5 concentration of 44 micrograms per cubic metre.
The famous tourist spot of Rajasthan ranks in the list of the cleanest cities in India. Located in the stark landscape of the desert, it has an AQI of 132
The largest city of Chhattisgarh was ranked 7th in the Ease of Living Index 2022. Raipur has an AQI value of 138 and a PM 2.5 concentration of 38.9 micrograms per cubic metre.