National Mathematics Day 2022: 6 films based on the lives of mathematicians

Written By: Kirtika Katira Updated: Dec 22, 2022, 06:06 PM IST

As legendary Indian mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan once said, "Mathematics is not just about numbers, equations, computations, or algorithms. It's also about understanding." And, what better way to get a deeper understanding of a mathematician's life than a biopic? On Ramanujan's birth anniversary every year, India celebrates National Mathematics Day. And, numerous educational events are organised across schools and universities to mark the occasion. To make the day special, you can watch films based on the lives of Math stalwarts with your loved ones. Here's a movie recommendation list for you!

Super 30

Hrithik Roshan-starrer 'Super 30' is based on the life of Indian Mathematician Anand Kumar and his program named ‘Super 30’, under which he trained 30 underprivileged students for their JEE Advanced Examination.

Shakuntala Devi

Based on the life of the mathematician Shakuntala Devi, the film stars Vidya Balan as the Math stalwart, who was popularly known as "The Human Computer", all because of her ability to execute long calculations in a matter of seconds.

The Imitation Game

'The Imitation Game' is an American historical drama film based on the life of Mathematician Alan Turing, who contributed greatly to the computation theory of mathematics which further contributed to the development of modern-day Computer systems. The movie stars Benedict Cumberbatch in the lead role.

A Beautiful Mind

Starring Hollywood star Russell Crowe, this movie chronicles the life of legendary Mathematician John Nash. The film follows Nash through his academic days to his eventual Nobel Award win. The movie highlights his various valuable contributions to the field of mathematics.

The Man Who Knew Infinity

'The Man Who Knew Infinity' is based on the life of Srinivasa Ramanujan. Today marks his 135th birth anniversary. The British biographical film stars Dev Patel in the lead role. The film portrays the Tamil mathematician's short but supremely impactful life.

Ramanujan

'Ramanujan' is set in early 20th century British India and England and revolves around the life of the mathematical prodigy, Srinivasa Ramanujan, whose birth anniversary we are celebrating today. Directed by Gnana Rajasekaran, the film is a cross-border venture and it highlights the extraordinary mathematical discoveries made by the genius.

