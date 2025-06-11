LOGIN
National Guard in Texas, Marines in LA, Molotov cocktail attack: Protests over Trump admin's immigration crackdown continues

Navashree Nandini
Edited By Navashree Nandini
Published: Jun 11, 2025, 23:42 IST | Updated: Jun 11, 2025, 23:42 IST

Trump administration's immigration crackdown has led to massive protests in downtown Los Angeles. It has now spread to other places including Texas. Here's the latest updates

National Guard in Texas, Marines in LA
1 / 7
(Photograph:Reuters)

National Guard in Texas, Marines in LA

Trump administration's immigration crackdown has led to massive protests in downtown Los Angeles. This has prompted Trump to deploy national guard and marines
Hundreds of US Marines set to enter Los Angeles
2 / 7

Hundreds of US Marines set to enter Los Angeles

Marines are expected to be deployed to the streets of Los Angeles on Wednesday, joining the National Guard troops as anti-immigration protests intensify
Democrats vs Trump administration over Los Angeles
3 / 7
(Photograph:Reuters)

Democrats vs Trump administration over Los Angeles

California governor Gavin Newsom had imposed a curfew which has now been lifted. Meanwhile, at a White House news briefing, Karoline Leavitt, the press secretary, slammed Newsom and Mayor Karen Bass of Los Angeles, and insisted “left wing riots” would not succeed
Police patrolled LA streets on horseback
4 / 7
(Photograph:Reuters)

Police patrolled LA streets on horseback

Some police patrolled the streets on horseback, while others in riot gear stood behind National Guard troops protecting federal buildings as protesters showed Mexican flags
Trump admin slams 'those waving foreign flags'
5 / 7
(Photograph:Reuters)

Trump admin slams 'those waving foreign flags'

Answering a question at press briefing, Trump's press secretary Karoline Leavitt says, "Those images of foreign flags being waved by illegal criminals and by violent rioters in the face of cars blowing up and of flames in the city...is an image that Gov. Gavin Newsom owns"
Man arrested for Molotov cocktail attack
6 / 7
(Photograph:Reuters)

Man arrested for Molotov cocktail attack

In the protest in LA, a man was also arrested and charged with attempted murder after he allegedly threw a Molotov cocktail at law enforcement during anti-ICE protests
Texas Governor Greg Abbott wants National Guard to be deployed
7 / 7
(Photograph:Reuters)

Texas Governor Greg Abbott wants National Guard to be deployed

Additionally, Texas Governor Greg Abbott declared on X that the National Guard will be deployed to the state. The governor warned that the National Guard will use “every tool” to help maintain law and order.

7

